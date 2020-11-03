4 realistic 11th-hour Saints trade targets before NFL deadline

Could the New Orleans Saints make another move before the NFL trade deadline? They already acquired San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, but a bigger shakeup doesn’t feel likely.

One popular target has been New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and while he would add a lot to the Saints secondary, they may not be willing to pay the reported asking price of a first-round pick and player in exchange for him.

So here are four more realistic options to keep an eye out for in the hours ahead. They may not move the needle as strongly, but these are the sort of band-aids that could help the Saints sustain success by fixing a number of smaller problems.