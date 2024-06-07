4 Real Madrid stars expected to start for Brazil vs Mexico

No fewer than four members of the star-studded squad at La Liga giants Real Madrid are expected to be afforded starting berths by Brazil, in the country’s next outing.

Brazil are set to return to action this weekend.

Amid ongoing preparations for the upcoming Copa América, the Seleção are primed to make the trip to Texas, USA, for a friendly meeting with Mexico.

Boss Dorival Junior, in turn, has begun testing out a series of formations and setups, on the training ground.

And, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, as much has given rise to the consensus that four Real Madrid stars will be part of the starting XI to face Mexico.

At the back, the returning Éder Militão will take his place at the heart of defence.

And at the other end of the pitch, it looks set to be an all-Blancos affair, with Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr. and Endrick – the latter of whom will make his way to Madrid this summer – expected to lock out the frontline.

Conor Laird | GSFN