4 RBs the Saints should consider trading for at 2022 NFL deadline

With the news that running back Mark Ingram II is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with a knee injury, the New Orleans Saints could be in the market for another backfield option. They have brought in several ball-carriers throughout the season including Latavius Murray, Devine Izigbo and Jordan Howard. For now, the depth chart includes Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the 53-man roster with Jordan Howard and Jake Funk on the practice squad.

If the search was on before Ingram’s injury, it’s reasonable to believe it would only intensify now. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, here are four options New Orleans could pursue:

Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss

If the Saints want to go the power back route, Moss would be a great option. In Buffalo, there’s not a lot of focus on the run game. And with Devin Singletary and James Cook ahead of him, there are even fewer opportunities. Even in a game wherein Saints running back Alvin Kamara scores three touchdowns, Ingram and Dwayne Washington still saw a combined 18 snaps. Moss would get chances in Ingram’s stead and possibly beyond his return. He has a ton of tread on the tires as well and could be worth the affordable future investment he’d be at the end of his rookie deal.

Cleveland Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson

Johnson was considered a breakout candidate in Cleveland this year. While the Browns are dealing with the trade request of back Kareem Hunt (another player the Saints could target), that may not get done. The Browns could then turn to shedding another asset for the sake of gathering future capital.

Johnson has not received a single carry thus far this season despite rushing for over 100 yards twice in 2021, reaching 99 rushing yards in another contest. His blend of rushing and receiving capabilities pairs well with New Orleans’ scheme and has been an excellent pass blocker, a quality the Saints love in their backfield.

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers

The Rams and Akers have have looked to be headed toward a split for weeks now. While nothing has come to fruition, there is still time for the running back to be dealt. He and the Rams offense have no gelled so far this season despite him having some impressive showings in previous season despite injuries. He’ll be viewed as the biggest redemption project of this list, but that’s never stopped the Saints from investing in a player they like before. He’s seen only 51 carries so far this season, so the legs are fresh if the Saints feel they can bring him into a system that will maximize him.

San Francisco 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

With Christian McCaffrey now steering the ship in the Bay Area, any other name in their backfield could be considered a trade candidate. Considering the Saints’ system, a back that can both be utilized in the run and passing game would be the most valuable option. Wilson can be that back. He’s got 10 receptions to go with his 92 carries so far this season averaging 9.1 yards per catch and an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. If the 49ers are willing to part ways for a late-round pick (considering how much they gave up for McCaffrey) Wilson could be a nice target for New Orleans.

