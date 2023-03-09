4 RBs the Dolphins should consider signing in 2023

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins don’t currently have a running back on their roster, as all four who were under contract in 2022 are set to become restricted or unrestricted free agents at the start of the league year.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time to fix this. The draft is less than two months away, and before that, there’s a free agent market full of veterans who could prove to be valuable additions to Miami’s backfield.

These are four veterans who the Dolphins could consider signing this offseason:

Raheem Mostert

Mostert was brought to Miami last offseason, following head coach Mike McDaniel from San Francisco. He set a career-high in rushing yards (891) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

We already know he fits in this system and can be efficient, and with his age and injury history, he likely won’t cost much at all to retain.

Jeff Wilson

Miami acquired Wilson at last year’s trade deadline, sending a 2023 fifth-round pick back to the 49ers. In eight games with the Dolphins, he rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns on an impressive 4.7-yard average.

Like Mostert, Wilson knows the system and likely won’t be tough to bring back this offseason on a short-term deal. Plus, he’s only 27 years old – right in the middle of a running back’s prime years.

Miles Sanders

With Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs franchised by the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, Sanders is considered the top free agent back left on the market.

The former Nittany Lion exploded last season for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, both career-highs, as he earned his first Pro Bowl nomination.

Under general manager Chris Grier’s rule, the Dolphins haven’t been known to spend big money on running backs, but if they were to do it this offseason, Sanders would be the guy.

Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon has had an interesting career to this point. One time serving as Adrian Peterson’s backup in Minnesota, he also spent three seasons with the 49ers, all with McDaniel. However, due to multiple knee injuries, he only played one year.

His last two seasons were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he became a key contributor to their 2022 Super Bowl run, scoring 10 total touchdowns.

As a versatile back with the ability to affect the game in both the passing and running games, McKinnon could be useful in McDaniel’s offense in Miami. He already has an understanding of it, making a potential transition easier.

