4 Rams players to watch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The time has almost arrived for the Super Bowl to finally be played, which will take the place of the hypothetical scenarios we’ve created in our heads on how the game could unravel. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams both had interesting journeys to get to this moment, and there is no shortage of storylines entering Sunday’s showdown.

Andrew Whitworth has an opportunity to defeat his former team in the Super Bowl, Sean McVay is facing off against one of his former assistants in Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in just his second year in the league despite coming off of a season-ending knee injury, and Matthew Stafford could finally silence his critics by winning it all, among other headline-worthy developments.

While some people watch the Super Bowl for the commercials or the halftime show, fans of both teams are nervously waiting to see if their favorite franchise gets to add a Lombardi Trophy to their collection. With the anticipation building up, here are four Rams players to watch in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Bengals.

Matthew Stafford

Throughout the regular season, I mentioned a few times that there were certain games that Stafford was brought in for. But of all the games I previously said it for, this is THE game that the Rams acquired Stafford in the offseason for.

Los Angeles didn’t trade for Stafford to win a game in Week 13, they brought him in to give them a better shot at winning a Super Bowl. After securing his first three playoff wins of his career, Stafford is now just one win away from adding a Super Bowl ring to his already impressive resume.

Stafford has aired it out for 905 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in the Rams’ first three postseason games. Seeing that the Bengals boast the No. 24-ranked pass DVOA defense, and the veteran signal-caller has an assortment of weapons to get the ball to, Stafford should be able to have plenty of success through the air on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp

What a spectacular season it has been for Kupp, as he recorded 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns in the regular season, becoming just the fourth wide receiver in NFL history to lead the league in all three categories. Despite not getting his just due of winning the NFL MVP award, Kupp — at the very least — was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Just to show his importance to the Rams’ offense, Kupp has tallied 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s first three playoff games. Even with teams committing multiple defenders to contain him, Kupp continues to determine outcomes of games with his ability to get open and create yards after the catch.

Whether it’s hauling in a 20-yard reception or garnering the attention of the defense, Kupp makes Stafford and the other wideout’s lives much easier. Regardless of what game plan the Bengals conjure up for Kupp, there’s no reason to expect him to have a quiet outing in the Super Bowl.

Von Miller

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams made a move for Stafford in hopes that an upgrade at the quarterback position would make them Super Bowl contenders again. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Los Angeles landed Miller ahead of the trade deadline this season to increase its odds of reaching the Super Bowl.

Those odds worked in the Rams’ favor as Miller has gotten gradually more comfortable as the season progressed. From Week 15 through the NFC divisional-round game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller racked up seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Even though he failed to get a sack in the NFC title game, he was crucial in slowing down the rushing attack of the San Francisco 49ers. We’ve seen Miller dominate in a Super Bowl before, and considering that Cincinnati’s offensive line has been woeful all year, the All-Pro edge rusher could feast on Burrow during Sunday’s contest.

Jalen Ramsey

Covering the wide receivers of the Bengals — similar to the Rams — is a task that is easier said than done. Ja’Marr Chase proved that he’s going to wreak havoc on the NFL for years to come in his rookie campaign, Tee Higgins has pieced together two productive seasons in a row to begin his career, and Tyler Boyd remains one of the most underrated slot weapons.

It’s almost a ‘pick your poison’ scenario when talking about how to contain the wide receiver trio of the Bengals. But of the three guys, Chase is likely the one that could cause the most damage.

The good news for the Rams is that they have one of the most talented cornerbacks in NFL history in Jalen Ramsey. While he’s rarely shadowed wide receivers this season, Ramsey admitted that he asked to follow the dynamic rookie wideout in the Super Bowl.

Even though I doubt he spends all game on Chase, I expect Ramsey to be lineup up across No. 1 quite often on Sunday.

