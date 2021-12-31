4 Rams players to watch vs. Ravens on Sunday

The month of December was extremely kind to the Los Angeles Rams, who have posted a 4-0 record in the past four weeks. That has them sitting at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and atop the NFC West. Next up on the schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Rams have not beaten since 2003.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are plenty of playoff implications. Los Angeles is vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC while simultaneously focusing on securing the NFC West for the third time under Sean McVay.

The last time these two teams met, Baltimore thrashed Los Angeles at The Coliseum by the score of 45-6 in Week 12 of the 2019 season. While the Rams hope for a different outcome this time around, here are four players to watch in Sunday’s pivotal road game versus the Ravens.

Sony Michel

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The offense of the Rams has seemingly hit its stride again over the past month after being in a lull for a few weeks. One of the main reasons why Los Angeles has been firing on all cylinders on offense in recent weeks is largely due to the insertion of Sony Michel into the starting lineup.

During the month of December, Michel scampered for 423 yards and two touchdowns on 89 attempts. On the season, Michel now has 728 rushing yards, giving him two weeks to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his four-year career.

The Ravens come into this matchup boasting the No. 6 ranked defense in rush DVOA, so running lanes aren’t going to come easy for Michel. Cam Akers could make his season debut on Sunday, but even if he’s ready to return, the Rams should continue to lean on Michel as he’s performed admirably well in the past month.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this season, there was skepticism on whether or not he’d fit in the offense. Following a quiet debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, Beckham has flourished over the past five weeks, helping replace the large void left behind by Robert Woods’ absence.

In the past five weeks, Beckham has combined for 18 receptions, 230 yards, and four touchdowns. Those numbers would be even better if Matthew Stafford was able to connect on some of his throws to the three-time Pro Bowler as he’s been off-target on quite a few of his passes to Beckham.

This week is a perfect week for Stafford and Beckham to get on the same page with the Ravens fielding a thin secondary due to injuries. Beckham, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson Jr. will all be lining up against a secondary that just surrendered 22 receptions, 404 yards, and three touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd in Week 16.

Von Miller

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Von Miller was able to finally get his first sack with the Rams two weeks ago versus the Seattle Seahawks. Even without the gaudy sack numbers, Miller has been a welcomed addition to Los Angeles’ defense due to his contributions in setting the edge and inciting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Setting the edge is going to be crucial for the Rams this week against the Ravens. It remains to be seen if Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley draws the start at quarterback for Baltimore on Sunday. Jackson took a step back in his progress toward returning to the field as he failed to practice on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Regardless of whether it is Jackson or Huntley, the Ravens have two quarterbacks that can create with their legs. Despite defeating the Cardinals the other week, the Rams gave up 61 rushing yards on seven attempts to Kyler Murray, so they’ll need to show improvement in that area this week.

Slowing down Baltimore’s quarterbacks begins with Miller and Leonard Floyd staying focused on being able to contain the edge and prevent either quarterback from escaping the pocket.

Taylor Rapp

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It has been an up-and-down season for Taylor Rapp this year, especially in coverage. Rapp isn’t the fastest or twitchiest player at the safety position, which sometimes leads to him getting beaten in coverage down the field.

With Rapp being inconsistent in coverage, the Ravens are going to find ways to get him matched up with Mark Andrews as much as possible. Andrews has been on quite the tear in recent weeks, notching 29 receptions, 376 yards, and four touchdowns in just the past three games.

Stopping Andrews is going to be easier said than done with the Ravens scheming up multiple ways to get him involved in the passing game. While Jordan Fuller and other members of the secondary will get their fair share of snaps against Andrews, Rapp will likely be the busiest of the bunch.

