4 Rams players to watch vs. Chargers in preseason Week 1

While it’s in the form of preseason football, we finally have the opportunity for NFL games grace to the screens of our televisions again. The offseason can sometimes be a time for you to pick up a new hobby or sport to watch, but it’s time to insert football back into our lives. For the Los Angeles Rams, they will kick off their preseason schedule against their neighbors in the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 14.

Anyone that considers themselves a fan of the Rams knows that Sean McVay tends to stray away from having starters play many — if any — snaps in the preseason. McVay has already been quoted as saying that Matthew Stafford won’t ever play in the preseason as long as he’s the head coach in Los Angeles. Even though we won’t get many opportunities to see the starters play, there are a few players to keep an eye on for the Rams in their first preseason matchup versus the Chargers.

RB Jake Funk

John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

Early in training camp, the Rams received some unfortunate news regarding their running back position. Ahead of what was expected to be a breakout season for Cam Akers, it was discovered that the second-year back out of Florida State suffered a torn Achilles that will sideline him for the entire 2021 season. Darrell Henderson is slated to take the reins as the starter following the injury to Akers, but Los Angeles would love to see positive performances from their other running backs. Funk, who was selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Maryland, should get a decent amount of opportunities in the preseason. Funk is currently listed as the fourth running back on the unofficial depth chart that was released earlier this week, pitting him behind Henderson, Xavier Jones, and Raymond Calais. But with Funk catching the attention of McVay in training camp, he could move up the pecking order with a strong showing in the preseason. While adding a veteran before the regular season is certainly an option still, Funk would love to prevent that from happening by performing well in his preseason debut against the Chargers.

Story continues

TE Jacob Harris

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another rookie that could garner the attention of fans in the preseason is Harris. He was taken in the fourth round of the draft out of Central Florida. Coming into the NFL, Harris is a hybrid between a wide receiver and tight end, making him a player that McVay is going to be anxious to use in a variety of ways in the offense. Tyler Higbee is poised to have the starting tight end spot to himself following the departure of Gerald Everett in free agency. In light of that, Harris likely won't see the field much to begin the season. That being said, given his size and ability to create mismatches on smaller defenders, Harris should see plenty of playing time in the preseason. As of this moment, likely due to him being a rookie, Harris is listed as the fourth tight end on the depth chart with Kendall Blanton and Kyle Markway. It likely won't take much from Harris to rise up the depth chart before the regular season kicks off. Still, McVay would love to see the versatile pass-catcher flash some of the potential we've seen from him early in training camp when the Rams take on the Chargers on Saturday night.

CB Dont'e Deayon

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Deayon instantly became a fan-favorite on the Rams due to his energetic personality on HBO's "Hard Knocks" last season. Fast forward a year later, and the charismatic cornerback has an opportunity to secure a starting spot alongside the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. Los Angeles needs to replace Troy Hill at the nickel spot, with David Long Jr. still considered the favorite to be named the starter. However, Deayon should get every chance to prove himself during the preseason. Deayon is considered an undersized cornerback being listed at 5-foot-9 and under 160 pounds. Despite his size, Deayon could very well be a perfect nickel cornerback that can defend some of the smaller slot wide receivers in the NFL. Due to the lack of depth that the Rams have at the cornerback position, Deayon is in line for a ton of snaps in the preseason. Seeing that McVay won't risk playing Ramsey or Williams, Deayon and Long will likely be the starters versus the Chargers. If Deayon wants to see his name as the No. 3 cornerback on the depth chart, he'll need to have a productive preseason.

LB Ernest Jones

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In recent years, it has been a hassle to predict who the Rams were going to start at both inside linebacker spots. Los Angeles hasn't shown an interest in signing a veteran or using a premier draft pick on an inside linebacker under McVay. That being said, the Rams did use a third-round pick to add Jones out of South Carolina to their roster in the 2021 draft. Jones was a starter at South Carolina in his final two collegiate seasons, leading the team in tackles in both years. While Jones wasn't consistently reliable in coverage in college, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue shared that Jones has had a strong showing in training camp thus far. https://twitter.com/JourdanRodrigue/status/1425237856700665856?s=20 Heading into the first week of the preseason, the Rams have Kenny Young and Troy Reeder displayed as their starting inside linebackers. Considering Young and Reeder don't have the starting jobs secured, Jones could quickly supplant them by flying around the field and making plays versus the Chargers.

1

1

1

1