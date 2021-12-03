4 Rams players to watch vs. Jaguars on Sunday

It has been nothing but disappointment for the Los Angeles Rams over the past month as they’ve lost three consecutive games. Their recent losses to the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers have people jumping ship, prompting them to question whether or not the Rams are legitimate contenders in the NFC.

While things have been dire for Los Angeles in recent weeks, they’ll have a perfect get-right opportunity in Week 13 when they host the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars have lost four out of their past five games, with their lone win shockingly coming against the Buffalo Bills back in Week 9.

The clock hasn’t run out on the Rams being able to turn things around, but another loss on Sunday would put them in jeopardy of missing the postseason. Ahead of a must-win game against the Jaguars, here are four players on the Rams that should have our attention on Sunday.

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Due to the Rams continually digging themselves into a hole to begin games recently, they haven’t been able to stick with the run game. It has resulted in Henderson combining for 141 yards and zero rushing touchdowns on 32 attempts in the last three games.

Henderson is dealing with a quad injury and has missed multiple practices this week, so there’s a chance that Sony Michel gets the nod on Sunday, and he could replace Henderson as the running back to watch this week. Regardless of who is in the backfield, the Rams will want to do the cliche term of ‘establishing the run’ on Sunday versus the Jaguars.

While Jacksonville has allowed the 12th most rushing yards per game and the third-most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, they do have the 14th ranked defense in rush DVOA. In a game where Sean McVay and the Matthew Stafford-led passing attack should be able to get back on track, it would be nice to see Henderson have his first 100-yard game of the season this week.

Odell Beckham Jr.

In the days leading up to last week’s contest against the Packers, it was well-documented that Odell Beckham Jr. would see an uptick in usage in the offense in his second game with the Rams. The Pro Bowl wideout would finish with five receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown from Stafford.

Beckham came out of Sunday’s game with a hip pointer, and with him not practicing on Thursday either, there’s a chance we see him inactive on Sunday. Van Jefferson would then become a player to watch alongside Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee if Beckham is ruled out.

But if Beckham plays, we hope to see Stafford and the LSU product continue to build a rapport through the air. With Robert Woods sidelined, the Rams now need Beckham to assume a prominent role in the offense moving forward. Seeing that the Jaguars have the 32nd ranked defense in pass DVOA, it’s a perfect week for McVay to make adjustments to the aerial attack, aiding Beckham and the other wideouts.

Greg Gaines

Another injury that has shaken up the lineup besides Woods’ is the potential season-ending pec ailment that Sebastian Joseph-Day suffered. Upon Joseph-Day’s absence, Greg Gaines has stepped into the starting defense, and he has yet to disappoint.

Gaines had arguably the best game of his career in Week 12 versus the Packers, logging seven combined tackles and a sack on Aaron Rodgers. Following the game, Gaines would look like a little kid when speaking to Rodgers about it, making him easy to root for.

Besides being a stout run defender in the interior, it’s been positive to see Gaines show more flashes as a pass rusher this season. After having a productive outing a week ago, it would be beneficial for the Rams to see Gaines stack another fantastic performance on top of it in this week’s showdown with the Jaguars.

Troy Reeder

On the opposite end of the spectrum as Gaines, Troy Reeder has had a rough season for the Rams at inside linebacker. Once Los Angeles traded Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos ahead of the trade deadline, it was well-documented that Reeder would see more playing time.

While Ernest Jones has at least shown potential as a rookie, Reeder remains a liability in the middle of the defense. Just this past week, Rodgers made a concerted effort to pinpoint Reeder as someone to target whenever he was in coverage.

After having to contain Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Reeder and the other linebackers on the Rams will be tasked with slowing down James Robinson. Robinson is averaging 5.1 yards per attempt on 129 carries this season as he’s tied for Joe Mixon for the 10th most rushing yards over expected, and he’s somehow helped Jacksonville own the No. 5 ranked offense in rush DVOA.

With Justin Hollins nearing a return, if Reeder continues to falter at inside linebacker, you would think that Hollins could replace him soon.

