4 Rams players to watch vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game

I’m going to sound like a broken record by saying it but the Los Angeles Rams have lost six straight games to the San Francisco 49ers entering Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Even when the Rams jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half in Week 18, the 49ers were able to storm back and win the game in overtime by the score of 27-24.

Besides preventing them from securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC, San Francisco ended Sean McVay’s streak of winning games when leading at halftime. McVay had won 45 consecutive games when leading at halftime before Los Angeles’ second-half collapse in Week 18.

Despite the recent woes against their division rivals, McVay made it clear that Kyle Shanahan isn’t in his head. After being able to knock out Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week (albeit, they made it more interesting than it needed to be), the Rams should have some confidence entering Sunday’s contest.

With one more game deciding who represents the NFC in the Super Bowl, here are four players to watch from the Rams in their upcoming tilt with the 49ers.

Cam Akers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was a forgettable performance for Akers in last week’s divisional-round game versus the Buccaneers. The electric second-year back was limited to 68 yards from scrimmage on 27 total touches and he fumbled the ball twice.

Those two fumbles allowed Tampa Bay to rally back from 27-3 to tie the game at 27 with 42 seconds remaining. Luckily for Akers, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp came up clutch when the Rams needed it the most, connecting on a 44-yard pass to set Matt Gay up for the game-winning field goal.

Following his dismal outing that nearly cost Los Angeles a chance to play in the Super Bowl, Akers has a chance to bounce back, and I believe he does just that on Sunday. The last time these two teams met in Week 18, Akers was making his season debut and he touched the ball only eight times.

Even against San Francisco’s No. 2-ranked rush DVOA defense, Akers should have plenty of opportunities to make his presence felt on Sunday.

Story continues

Rob Havenstein

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

You could argue that each offensive lineman on the Rams needs to step up this week. The defense front of the 49ers is no joke as Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and D.J. Jones are large reasons (figuratively and literally) why San Francisco has an opportunity to make their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons.

Of the offensive lineman, Havenstein is going to have his hands full (hopefully not literally as that would be a holding penalty) with containing Bosa off of the edge. Bosa was extremely productive in the regular season, logging 15.5 sacks, including 1.5 sacks in his two games against the Rams.

Interior pressure could doom the offense of the Rams, but so could edge pressure that forces Stafford into the interior pressure. While it appears Andrew Whitworth will return at left tackle for Sunday’s game, Havenstein will be crucial in helping Los Angeles’ offense run smoothly by keeping Bosa off of Stafford.

Von Miller

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Back before the playoffs began, I wrote up an article about how Von Miller was heating up at the perfect time for the Rams. The All-Pro edge rusher had recorded five sacks in the final four weeks of the regular season, proving why Los Angeles went out of their way to acquire him from the Denver Broncos.

The good news for the Rams is that Miller has carried over his success from the end of the regular season into the playoffs. Miller has notched one sack in each of the team’s first two playoff games, giving him at least one sack in six straight games.

Throughout his illustrious career, Miller has posted at least one sack in six consecutive games three times, but he’s never been able to reach seven straight games with at least one sack. While it would be nice to see Miller reach seven straight games with a sack for the first time in his career, he can still make a difference in Sunday’s game by putting pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo when the 49ers do decide to put the ball in the air.

Ernest Jones

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are getting a couple of their key contributors back at a perfect time. Along with Whitworth on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is expected to have Jones back in the middle of the defense for the first time since Week 16.

Travin Howard did a remarkable job filling in for Jones, but the rookie out of South Carolina will be welcomed back with open arms ahead of Sunday’s matchup. It’s going to be a physical game between the Rams and the 49ers as San Francisco is going to try to lean on Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel on the ground to win the game.

Jones and the other 10 guys on defense are going to have to be prepared to match the 49ers’ physicality by being physical right back. Slowing down San Francisco’s rushing attack and forcing Garoppolo to beat them could be a recipe for success.

It all begins with the Rams being able to prevent the 49ers from gaining chunks of yards on the same toss play they run to Mitchell and Samuel that Los Angeles has failed to stop in their first two meetings this season.

1

1

1

1