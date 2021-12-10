4 Rams players to watch vs. Cardinals on Monday

Back in Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals for a matchup between two undefeated teams in the NFC West. We all anticipated getting a back-and-forth game, only for the Rams to get blown out at SoFi Stadium for their first loss of the season.

While some may label this week’s contest as “just another” regular-season game, it’s far from it. Even Aaron Donald admitted that the team is treating this week’s rematch with Arizona like it’s a playoff game. The Rams still have an outside chance of securing the NFC West, and to achieve that, they’ll need to defeat the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The last time we saw Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, we witnessed them get routed by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Ahead of Monday night’s pivotal showdown with another divisional foe, here are a few players from the Rams to keep an eye on during the game.

Matthew Stafford

When the Rams traveled to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 out of their bye week, I listed Matthew Stafford as a player to watch. Even though that game against the Packers was one where Stafford needed to perform better, this week’s matchup with the Cardinals is THE reason why the Rams brought him in.

This is one of those games where you need your franchise quarterback to step up and accept the challenge of facing a formidable opponent. Los Angeles hasn’t fared well against teams with a winning record this season, which needs to change if the Rams want to make any noise in the playoffs.

In the first meeting between the Rams and the Cardinals in Week 4, Stafford had 280 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, which led to Arizona’s first points of the game. Stafford will need to play mistake-free football on Monday night against a Cardinals team that hasn’t had much trouble this season, even with Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds, and DeAndre Hopkins all missing time due to injury.

While slow starts have been a common theme this season for the Rams, Stafford can’t afford to miss easy throws or struggle to find his rhythm versus the team that possesses the best record in the NFL right now.

Sony Michel

With Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with an injury coming out of Week 12, the Rams elected to insert Sony Michel into the starting offense. Los Angeles was looking for some type of spark in the running game and that’s exactly what Michel brought in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Besides Sean McVay running more 12 personnel and jumbo packages with an extra offensive lineman, Michel brought life to the rushing attack with some hard-nosed running. The former first-round pick of the New England Patriots gashed Jacksonville’s defense for 121 yards and a touchdown, giving the Rams their first 100-yard rusher of the season.

McVay has remained mum on how Los Angeles plans on deploying Michel and Henderson together, but I’d be shocked to see anyone but Michel start the game off in the backfield. Even with last week’s success coming against the lowly Jaguars, the Rams would benefit from implementing a similar game plan to ease some pressure off of Stafford.

Also, to keep Murray off of the field as much as possible and to aid the defense, the Rams should attempt to control the game by pounding the ball with Michel early and often.

Von Miller

While these are the games why Stafford was brought in, they are also why someone like Von Miller was acquired. Miller has yet to record a sack with the Rams in his first three games dawning the horns, but he’s still had success creating pressure off of the edge.

With a dual-threat quarterback like Murray that can take over a game single-handedly, it will be crucial for Miller and the other edge defenders of the Rams to be at their best on Monday night. Keeping contain and being disciplined is going to be key in preventing Murray from extending plays and making something out of nothing as he typically does.

Similar to every other team, the Cardinals know that they need to stick at least two guys on Aaron Donald. Seeing that Donald is going to generate the majority of the attention up front, Miller and Leonard Floyd — and the other pass rushers — will need to do their part in making Murray uncomfortable in the pocket.

This would be the perfect game for Miller to have his name announced for his first sack as a member of the Rams.

Taylor Rapp

Taylor Rapp has received plenty of criticism this season, and in pass coverage, it has been mostly warranted. Rapp is at his best when he’s playing in the box and when he can use his instincts to make a play on the ball.

But whenever he’s asked to cover down the field, it typically ends in the opposing team connecting on a deep pass. There’s no doubt that Arizona is aware of Rapp’s shortcomings in coverage and are going to test him multiple times throughout Monday’s game.

In all likelihood, Jalen Ramsey won’t shadow DeAndre Hopkins throughout the game, as he’ll move around the defense like he has all season. Darious Williams will man one side of the field while Donte Deayon and Jordan Fuller round out the rest of the secondary.

With weapons like Hopkins, A.J. Green, and Christian Kirk at the wide receiver position, the Cardinals are going to take some deep shots. It’s going to be up to Rapp to make sure he doesn’t let a pass — or passes — get behind him in what is a massively important game for the Rams.

