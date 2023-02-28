4 quotes from Pete Carroll’s press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll just spoke with the media in an official capacity for the first time since the end of the season. He shared some interesting comments regarding the team’s quarterback situation, including the possibility of picking a QB prospect from this year’s draft class.

Here are four quotes from Carroll’s conversation with reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Dave Canales to Bucs a 'big loss for us'

First up, Carroll was asked about losing quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to Tampa, where he’s been hired as their new offensive coordinator. Canales had been with Carroll’s staff ever since he was first hired back in 2010, first serving as wide receivers coach, then later QBs coach. Carroll called it a big loss for the organization.

Pete Carroll said he's excited for Dave Canales' opportunity with the Bucs, but says "that's a big loss for us." pic.twitter.com/fP48d2pXny — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) February 28, 2023

Geno Smith played 'almost impeccably' in 2022

On the subject of Seattle’s new (probably) franchise quarterback Geno Smith, Carroll gushed over how No. 7 played last season, saying he played “almost imepccably” en route to winning the Comeback Player of the Year award and making his first Pro Bowl.

Pete Carroll here at NFL Combine in Indianapolis says Geno Smith “almost impeccably” handled his 2022 Pro Bowl season as the Seahawks starting QB. “We are working hard to keep it going”— that is with a new multiyear contract to stay in Seattle Talks continuing. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/mD7yv6Sj3L — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 28, 2023

On Russell Wilson report: 'It all comes back around'

As for his former starting QB, Carroll was naturally asked about the recent bombshell report in The Athletic that stated Russell Wilson tried to get both Carroll and general manager John Schneider last offseason. Carroll managed to say an impressive amount of words without really saying anything.

Pete Carroll when asked about report that Russell Wilson wanted him fired and what his relationship is like with Wilson now. Pretty diplomatic. pic.twitter.com/pRkr5iuvye — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 28, 2023

Seahawks 'totally connected' to 2023 QB class

As for the team’s next potential QB1, Carroll would not rule out picking a quarterback in this year’s draft – regardless of potentially re-signing Geno Smith. Carroll said the Seahawks are “totally connected” to the quarterbacks coming out of the class of 2023.

Asked about potentially re-signing Geno Smith *and* using a high pick on a QB, Pete Carroll says Seattle is “totally connected to the quarterbacks coming out” and doesn’t at all rule out the scenario as presented. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 28, 2023

