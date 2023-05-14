4 quirks of Eagles’ 2023 regular season schedule

The NFL schedule construction is a unique process that’s become even more difficult over the years thanks to increased parity, spread out star power and several dominant teams vying for a Super Bowl every year.

Philadelphia is the defending NFC Champions after going 14-3 last season, and they’ll enter 2023 with an ever higher profile after signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive five-year, $255 million deal.

The Eagles have the NFL’s toughest schedule, and four quirks that could add to the difficult 17 game jaunt.

2 games in four days

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Eagles are one of the NFL’s most popular teams and they’ll also be the hunted every week, so it had to be a surprise when they landed two games in four days.

They’ll open up on the road against the New England Patriots in a late afternoon matchup that’ll see Ton Brady honored.

Four nights later on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, they’ll host the Minnesota Vikings in a huge matchup for both teams.

Philadelphia will get 10 days rest before traveling to Tampa Bay for a Monday night matchup with the Buccaneers.

Three 1:00 games

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Eagles will play five prime time games, eight late afternoon contest and only three 1:00 pm contest all year.

Mark your calendars! 📅 The 2023 FOX NFL schedule is here as FOX Sports prepares to celebrate its 30th season of NFL coverage. The network's slate is highlighted by a premier package of NFC matchups, showcasing teams in the most powerful markets. 📰: https://t.co/HEl4LX64WD pic.twitter.com/lkHuTrL6MC — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 12, 2023

They’ll be featured on the FOX NFL Game of the Week four times this season, along with multiple late afternoon contest again AFC powerhouses as well.

Never two much

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will have back to home and away games, but the Eagles won’t have to deal with any extended road or home stretches.

Dallas and the New York Giants also make up four of their final nine games as well.

Double-Trouble AFC



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia will face five AFC opponents, with four coming from the AFC East.

After opening with the Patriots, the Eagles will face the Jets and Dolphins in back to back weeks before the bye, and then the Bills, and Chiefs and back to back spurts after the bye.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire