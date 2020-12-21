4 quick takeaways from the Browns win over the Giants

The Cleveland Browns passed their Sunday night test in New York. The Browns defeated the Giants in a methodical 20-6 win in Week 15 to end the Sunday action.

The Browns improve to 10-4 with the win, the team’s first 10-win season since 2007. It was not a blowout but the outcome wasn’t really ever in doubt after halftime.

Here are four quick takeaways from the Browns’ impressive win over the Giants.

Baker was cooking

Baker Mayfield had one of the most effective games of his career in the win. It was one of the most consistent performances of high-level accuracy in the NFL by anyone all year. Mayfield was on fire. In the zone. Feeling it. Whatever euphemism for playing fantastic football you want, it applied to Mayfield against the Giants. His throwing accuracy was incredible. The Giants defense wasn't bad in coverage, but Mayfield still picked them apart with pinpoint throws all over the field. He aggressively took shots to the second level of receivers and often added some difficulty to those throws by doing so instead of settling for shorter openings. Yet almost every one of them was a strike. https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1340872823489908736?s=20 Mayfield finished 27-of-32 for 297 yards and two TDs. He did not turn the ball over and was sacked once.

Red zone defense came up huge

The Giants offense had some chances early in the game. Each of New York's first three drives moved into the Browns' red zone. Cleveland's defense allowed just three points on the three drives. New York was complicit in the Browns' success. A bizarre fake field goal on the first drive resulted in a weird throw to the backup center, who was triple-covered in the end zone. Karl Joseph and Sheldon Richardson shut down a 4th-down run at the 6-yard line on the other stop, sandwiched around a Giants field goal. If the Giants even kick three field goals on those drives, it's a different game. The Browns defense tightened when it had to and it saved the day early.

The depth stepped up

The Browns got some strong performances from some unexpected players who were filling in higher than their normal spots on the depth chart. Safety Karl Joseph, normally a part-time player when Ronnie Harrison and Andrew Sendejo are healthy, was the top dog at his position with the regulars out. Joseph played his best all-around game of the season. He led the Browns in tackles (10), made two huge stops including a TFL, and broke up two Colt McCoy passes. Rookie Nick Harris was thrust into action after Chris Hubbard was injured on the Browns' second snap. Hubbard was playing for Wyatt Teller, the regular right guard, who was out with an injury of his own. At the very least, he proved he's worth developing and capable of perhaps moving up a spot on the depth chart in another year. Cleveland's fifth-round pick from Washington and nominal backup center played quite well at right guard. He did give up a sack, but that was the only blown block on the evening for Harris. David Njoku, a former starter now relegated to reserve duty, caught all three passes thrown his way. He also had a crushing block for the second week in a row.

Quick hits

