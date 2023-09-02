4 quick observations about the Steelers depth chart

Now that we have had some time to digest the Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster and our projected depth chart, we have some thoughts. We expect the team to get to work after Labor Day and start preparing for their Week One home showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Here are four observations from the depth chart we wanted to share.

Dan Moore Jr. holding onto the starting spot

Steelers rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones was unable to win the starting left tackle spot in preseason and we don’t expect the Steelers to make a change there unless Dan Moore really struggles.

Only 2 tight ends

If you are like us and have been clamoring for more Darnell Washington at tight end, you got your wish. The Steelers released Zach Gentry and with the amount of 12-personnel the Steelers practiced in training camp, the rookie Washington is going to be on the field a lot.

The inside linebacker depth chart is just for show

We listed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts as the starters but that is just procedural. The Steelers have four starting inside linebackers with Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson and the Steelers are going to use a variety of combinations of the four depending on the circumstances.

Depth all over the roster

This might be the deepest team the Steelers have put together top to bottom in a decade. This is especially true at key spots like defensive and offensive line, cornerback and edge rusher.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire