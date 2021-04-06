4 questions for the Panthers about the Sam Darnold deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Darnold is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers, coming over in a Monday afternoon trade with the New York Jets. The move to get Darnold drastically reshapes the team’s outlook for the upcoming 2021 NFL draft as well as the next couple of seasons.

While we’re a fan of any aggressive move to upgrade at quarterback, we still have questions about this trade. Here are four worth asking.

Will they pass on drafting another quarterback?

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

In his press conference, general manager Scott Fitterer told the media that Monday's trade started coming together at Ohio State's pro day. In other words, Justin Fields' performance convinced Carolina that he wouldn't still be on the board at No. 8 overall. With Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence effectively spoken for, that only left them with a small chance to land one of this year's top QB prospects. Rather than hope for Trey Lance to fall in their laps, they decided to make a move early. It's an understandable decision given the way things were going. The 49ers' trade up to No. 3 overall and Deshaun Watson's legal issues made acquiring a quarterback significantly harder. By dealing for Darnold, the Panthers made sure they at least got somebody with upside who could be an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater in the right situation. It will be interesting to see if they feel Darnold is enough, or if they'll still use one of their draft picks on a quarterback prospect.

What's next for Teddy Bridgewater?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fitterer also told reporters that the Panthers will try to work out something with Bridgewater, whether here or somewhere else. We can safely assume that Carolina would prefer to trade Bridgewater and get his salary cap hit off the books right away. Trading Teddy is of course easier said than done, though. There are only a couple of teams with starting quarterbacks that are worse than Bridgewater and it's difficult for any of them to justify giving up resources for what would only be a mild step up. If they're stuck with him, they may have to try restructuring his contract to free up more room to help build around Darnold.

Did the Panthers panic and overpay for Darnold?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Hours before the trade happened, we shared a report that the Jets were looking to get a second-round pick for Darnold but would probably settle for a third. Obviously, they wound up getting more than that. The sixth-round pick in 2021 is no great loss, but giving up second and fourth-round picks next year as well made this a pretty good haul for the Jets. The question here is who the Panthers were bidding against, if anybody. According to Ian Rapoport, Carolina was the sole suitor for Darnold. If that's true it's not a great look, because they likely could have waited until after the draft and gotten Darnold for a far smaller return.

Are Darnold's issues correctable with good coaching?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question regarding Darnold is whether he's ready to take that next step Fitterer spoke of. There's no denying Darnold's physical gifts - compared to Bridgewater he has far more athleticism and arm talent. That said, he has had trouble putting it all together at this level after being a star at USC. Part of that is no doubt due to the awful coaching of Adam Gase and having had very limited receivers to work with in his career. That said, Darnold's production is concerning enough in a vaccuum to wonder how much of an upgrade he really is over Bridgewater. If the Panthers can improve his decision-making, unlock his potential and get a Ryan Tannehill-like resurgence, they'll look like geniuses for this trade. If not, it will set them back a couple seasons and might put coach Matt Rhule in jeopardy as soon as the fourth year of his contract.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers make a two-year financial commitment to Sam Darnold

    In 2020, the Panthers made a two-year financial commitment to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After one year, the Panthers decided to move on. In 2021, the Panthers have made a two-year financial commitment to quarterback Sam Darnold. In theory, they could decide to move on after one year, again. Bridgewater’s three-year, $63 million deal included a [more]

  • Alabama players enjoy stories, experience former NFL coaches bring to staff

    There’s already been some name dropping by Alabama’s new assistants this spring. The Crimson Tide’s coaching carousel took on a professional feel this offseason as Nick Saban added two former NFL coaches to his staff in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. O’Brien comes to Alabama after serving as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20 while Marrone joins the Tide after spending the past four seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

  • What can Sam Darnold add to the Carolina Panthers’ passing game?

    After Monday's surprise trade, former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gets a new beginning after three years of schematic disaster.

  • Carolina Panthers’ trade for QB Sam Darnold is so weird that it will actually work

    The Panthers traded three draft picks for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday. It was worth it.

  • WATCH: Sam Darnold celebrates Panthers trade

    The former Jets QB didn't look too upset that he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Draft Wire’s latest 2-round mock is ideal for Jags

    This mock draft shows the team giving Trevor Lawrence a big-time target in the passing game while continuing to shore up the front seven.

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers, create clear path to take a QB at No. 2 in 2021 NFL draft

    Darnold is being traded for three draft picks. The highest is a 2022 second-rounder. And BYU QB Zach Wilson could be the Jets' next QB.

  • Panthers made Sam Darnold trade 49ers were smart to avoid

    The Carolina Panthers traded 3 picks to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold, confirming the 49ers were right to stay away.

  • 'Friday Night Dinner' star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour aged 54

    The 'Friday Night Dinner' star passed away at home on Monday 5 April surrounded by his family.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    A pair of Nashville Predators are among the most essential additions you can make to your fantasy hockey team this week.

  • Latest batch of stimulus checks going out includes ‘plus-up’ payments. Who’s eligible?

    About 4 million more payments have been sent out, the IRS said.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena makes possible catch of the year vs. Red Sox

    Rays rookie Randy Arozarena made one of the best catches you'll see in Monday's game vs. the Red Sox.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Gonzaga's nightmare title game shows difficulty in going undefeated

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”

  • Bill Belichick reportedly ignored scouts in drafting N’Keal Harry

    Last week’s comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team’s recent failures in the draft. “Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good,” Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. “I don’t feel like we’ve done the [more]

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]