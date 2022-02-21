4 quarterbacks the Panthers should consider in free agency

The Carolina Panthers will have three avenues available to them as they try to fix their quarterback problem—the draft, the trade market and free agency. And that third avenue, which opens up in a few weeks’ time, may be the most rocky and narrow of them all.

But, if they choose to travel down it, here are four quarterbacks the team may want to consider.

Jameis Winston

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

To the detriment of our viewing pleasure, Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints actually managed to tame Winston’s game. A far cry from the frenetic, high-output passer (for better and for worse) we saw in Tampa Bay, 2015’s first overall selection tossed for 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions in his seven starts this past season.

He was more methodical, relatively conservative in his approach and didn’t try to do too much too often—something head coach Matt Rhule has been looking for under center. And, as long as he’s this version of himself, Winston could also be a fit for new play-caller Ben McAdoo—whose roots lie in the West Coast offense.

Marcus Mariota

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

From 2015’s first pick, to its second—Mariota is another potential fit for McAdoo and the Panthers.

If he does, indeed, stick to those aforementioned West Coast roots—McAdoo may covet Mariota’s short to intermediate accuracy and mobility. He’s not too shabby downfield either, as he completed 62.4 percent of his deep balls (throws of over 15 air yards) in 2017, 61.7 percent in 2018 and 53.8 percent in 2019—his last three years as a starter.

[pickup_prop id=”20913″>

Mitchell Trubisky

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

To be fair, we told you the pickings on the open market were slim. And if the Panthers are really, really in a difficult enough position, maybe taking a flyer on whatever potential Trubisky had as the 2017 second overall pick might interest them.

Like Mariota, Trubisky can move around a bit if needed—having run for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns over his 57 career appearances. But unlike Mariota, his ability to move the ball down the field with his arm, well, has left much to be desired.

Story continues

But, hey, maybe he learned a thing or two alongside Brian Daboll, Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen in 2021.

Cam Newton

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Between this flaky free agent batch, a risky trade market and a largely underwhelming draft class—the Panthers’ best option may ultimately be the guy they already had.

Now, yes, it’s clear Newton isn’t what he was in his first go-round here. But what he is now is good enough—with his admired leadership skills, savvy mind for the game, elite rushing capability and an arm with some juice still left in it.

He’s also a ray of hope and excitement for Carolina’s suffering fan base, which hasn’t had a lot to be happy about for some time now. So, perhaps, with more time to gel with his Panthers teammates and install, we’d see a much more finely-tuned offensive machine in 2022.

But, as we know, the buck stops with Rhule—who probably doesn’t want to buy in Cam once again.

[listicle id=650128]

1

1