4 quarterbacks land in top 5 of this mock draft with Commanders landing their QB of the future

Every year, there is a lot of talk about how many quarterbacks will go in the first round of the NFL draft. More specifically, how many quarterbacks will land in the top 10?

The 2024 NFL draft has multiple quarterbacks in the top five. The question is, will it be three or four quarterbacks?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall is essentially a lock at this point. The intrigue begins at No. 2 with the Washington Commanders.

It’s widely believed the Commanders will take a quarterback, and it is likely that they will decide between Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Drake Maye (North Carolina).

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports, Josh Edwards has Washington choosing Maye.

Washington traded away quarterback Sam Howell, which removed a layer of discomfort for any incoming rookie within the quarterback room. We can now infer that whichever rookie is drafted No. 2 overall will start from Day 1 because Marcus Mariota assuredly won’t.

This has been our logic since the Commanders traded Howell. Everyone makes the connection that Maye and Howell are close, which is true, but it could’ve also created an awkward situation. Washington got ahead of it by sending Howell to Seattle for more draft ammunition in 2024.

Meanwhile, CBS mocks Daniels to the New England Patriots at No. 3 and has the Minnesota Vikings moving to No. 5 in a trade with the Chargers to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire