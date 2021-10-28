4 quarterbacks Broncos should consider trading for in 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is a journeyman quarterback who doesn’t appear to be a long-term answer at the position for the Denver Broncos (or at least an option beyond the 2021 season). Bridgewater has a limited ceiling, and the Broncos should look for more upside in a franchise quarterback.

Drew Lock failing to win the job over Bridgewater doesn’t bode well for his future in Denver, either. Lock seems unlikely to be the team’s next great QB.

With that being the case, the Broncos will likely be in the market for a quarterback in 2022. If the team doesn’t land one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft, they might opt to trade for a veteran.

Here’s an early look at four QBs Denver might consider in the spring.

Russell Wilson

Wilson was seemingly disgruntled with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year and it appeared at one point that he might be traded. They ended up working things out, but Wilson might have similar feelings in 2022.

“In the offseason, can I see Russell do this again? A million percent,” Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said earlier this month, via Bleacher Report. “I see Russell trying to do this again.”

Former Seahawks quarterback Warren Moon could also see Wilson’s marriage with the team eventually ending in divorce. If the two sides decide to split in 2022, the Broncos should make an offer.

Aaron Rodgers

Much like Wilson, Rodgers was disgruntled with his team this offseason but worked things out to return to the Green Bay Packers in time for the 2021 season. There’s a possibility that Rodgers might be on the move in 2022, though. If the Packers are willing to trade Rodgers in the spring, Denver is expected to be among the QB’s suitors.

Matt Ryan

Ryan certainly isn’t as exciting as the other QBs on this list, but he has consistently posted big numbers, and he remains a quality player. This year, Ryan is on pace for a 4,726-yard season with 34 touchdown passes.

There’s a chance that Denver might not even need to make a trade if they are interested in Ryan. The veteran QB has a contract option in 2022 and if the Atlanta Falcons don’t pick it up, he’ll become a free agent.

Deshaun Watson

To be clear, the Broncos should only attempt to trade for Watson if he is cleared of the serious allegations against him. The quarterback’s legal situation might not be resolved until after the Super Bowl, so no team should trade for him before Tuesday’s deadline for the 2021 season.

If Watson is cleared, Denver should have interest in the quarterback.

