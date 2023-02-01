4 QB prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, and even with the Eagles preparing to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, all eyes this week will be on Alabama, for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Philadelphia is all about developing quarterbacks, and even with Jalen Hurts reaching All-Pro and MVP status, the 49ers proved that you can never have enough quality arms on the roster or practice squad.

We’re looking at four quarterback prospects in Mobile who could intrigue the Eagles in the mid to late rounds, or even in undrafted free agency.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville



The 6-foot-1 Cunningham is the Cardinals’ all-time total touchdowns leader with 120.

Cunningham racked up 1,568 yards on 62.4 percent passing this season, adding 560 yards on the ground. He had 12,839 total yards in his college career, ranking second to Lamar Jackson in his time at Louisville.

Cunningham and Jackson share the school record of 50 rushing touchdowns.

Loved watching @LouisvilleFB play football these past couple years. Some very good players on both sides of the ball. Would gladly take QB Malik Cunningham as a dual threat QB. pic.twitter.com/M3zqu9qpTa — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) January 21, 2023

A talented dual-threat quarterback, Cunningham fits the mold of a developmental quarterback.

Clayton Tune, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tune is a big-armed quarterback, with mobility and athleticism.

Tune finished the 2022 season with 4,074 yards passing, 40 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Cougars.

What a tight window throw from Clayton Tune #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/iFut21zqxD — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 1, 2023

Max Duggan, TCU

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles don’t need a quarterback, but the quarterback factory is always rolling and the TCU star could be the perfect late-round developmental prospect.

Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 for a reason as a dual-threat quarterback with deep ball abilities after starting the season as the Horned Frogs’ backup.

Duggan has 30 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions and a Total QBR of 80.2 highlighting his efficiency. Duggan finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground.

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd



Dsc 0157 Copy

A talented strong-arm quarterback, Bagent has put himself on the NFL radar by dominating Division II competition over his four-plus seasons at Shepherd University, just east of Bagent’s hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

All 32 NFL teams have visited Shepherd over the last year to see the prolific quarterback sling it first-hand.

That's the No. 1 D2 QB prospect hitting his target over the middle during Tuesday's @seniorbowl practice 👌@SURamsFootball QB Tyson Bagent ✖️@BeaverFootball TE Luke Musgrave pic.twitter.com/H4vPpOYEuL — NFL Draft Bible On Sports Illustrated (@NFLDraftBible) February 1, 2023

