4 prospects to watch if the Eagles trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is about making big moves, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman is the king of moving up and down the draft boards.

Philadelphia currently has six picks in the seven-round selection process.

The idea is that the defending NFC Champions would be better served trading down from No. 10 or No. 30 overall, accruing more assets over the three-day weekend.

The Eagles are in a Super Bowl window now, and with Jalen Hurts set to sign a considerable extension, Roseman could look to make a splashy move that helps reload a rebuilding defense.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that about six teams have contacted the Cardinals about trading up to No. 3 overall.

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

The thought process suggests that most of the moves would be made with landing one of the big four quarterbacks, but would Philadelphia be one of the teams looking to move up to land a dynamic defender?

The Eagles could package the No. 10 overall pick and the 2024 second-round pick acquired from the Saints to move up the necessary spots to land Will Anderson or Christian Gonzalez.

Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

The top prospect in the draft, Anderson logged 41 starts in his career at Alabama, posting over 200 tackles (58.5 of them for a loss), 34.5 sacks, and 134 hurries.

Philadelphia led the NFL in sacks last season, and the best way to offset multiple losses in personnel is to restock will with elite talent ready to be impactful immediately.

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia



Carter’s stock may have dropped in the wake of his arrest for reckless driving and drag racing, stemming from a fatal crash that killed a teammate back in January.

Still, the All-American defensive tackle could be a player to watch for the Eagles.

Carter was a 2021 second-team All-SEC selection after logging 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and two starts in 15 games.

In 2022, Carter led a Bulldogs defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), garnering first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors despite missing time during Georgia’s title run with knee and ankle injuries.

Carter finished the season with 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 13 games and nine starts.

The Eagles always do their due diligence on prospects and adding Carter would help alleviate the pain of losing Javon Hargrave.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The former Oregon cornerback has all the tools to be a true shutdown corner, and he’d learn from the best duo in the NFL.

Gonzalez is a tall and fluid defensive back with excellent ball skills who could excel as the Eagles’ third outside cornerback.

Gonzalez is an aggressive ballhawk, who’ll gamble for opportunities.

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson is a more stout version of Josh Sweat, standing 6-foot-5 with a 270-pound frame and a motor to match.

Wilson led all edge rusher’s PFF’s “pass rush win rate” stat this season (22.6) while logging seven sacks and 14 TFLs for the Red Raiders.

