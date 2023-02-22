4 prospects who stood out at the HBCU Combine

The Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Combine was held in New Orleans on Monday, showcasing an untapped pool of amazing athletes.

If you’re unfamiliar with the combine, Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, previously lauded the event for its opportunities.

“The HBCU Combine is part of honoring [a] legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs,” Vincent said. “The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

With players like linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive tackle Grover Stewart being HBCU products, the Indianapolis Colts know the potential talent available at this showcase type.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on NFL Network.

Here are four prospects who stood out at the HBCU combine:

WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Reciever Xavier Smith of the Florida A&M Rattlers turned heads Monday with his blazing speed and impressive resume. The former walk-on paved his way to the combine with several seasons of high production. In 2022, Smith led all HBCU receivers in catches per game (7.9), putting up 11 touchdowns and 1,021 yards.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche interviewed Xavier Smith, asking him to elaborate on what he showed scouts. Smith confidently said he accomplished what he wanted to show: that he could run and had the route-running ability to play the game at a high level.

.@FAMU_FB WR and @HBCULegacyBowl player Xavier Smith (@Shinetime_863) smokes his 40 yard dash at the HBCU @NFL Combine 💨 pic.twitter.com/WozWKteHDT — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

CB De'Jahn Warren, Jackson State

Cornerback De’Jahn Warren of Jackson State also put on a show with astonishing speed. Personnel on the field clocked Warren’s forty-yard dash times at 4.36 and 4.48. Warren, the top 2020 junior college prospect, is on the lighter side weight-wise but, with development, could be a solid addition.

At Jackson State, he tallied 51 tackles, including 41 solos. The USFL also noticed Warren, and the New Jersey Generals drafted him on Tuesday. (Note: After the league’s championship game later this year, USFL players can be added to NFL rosters.)

Jackson State's De’Jahn "Nugget" Warren ran unofficial times of 4.36 to 4.48 seconds in the 40 at the HBCU Combine / @HBCULegacyBowl, per @JohnJHendrix of @SaintsNews for @hbculegends . pic.twitter.com/iSWtuJUil3 — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) February 20, 2023

EDGE Andrew Farmer II, Lane College

The secret is out: Lane College’s edge rusher Andrew Farmer II is on NFL radars. In January, he met with eight teams, including the Colts, at the Hula Bowl. Teams continued to do their homework as he reportedly met with 14 teams at the combine.

His body of work has a good combination of speed and power that translates well to his production. In just under 20 career games, he totaled 44 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. Farmer will also have a decision to make if he wants to play in the NFL – he was drafted by the USFL Michigan Panthers Tuesday.

DT Joshua Pryor, Bowie State

Defensive Tackle Joshua Pryor from Bowie State is undoubtedly a name to watch. Pryor caught the eye of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in August of last year for his accolades and growing production. His high-motor and eye-popping stats earned him 2021 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and 2022 2nd-team AP Division II All-American honors.

Pryor is considered a top prospect despite a dip in production this past season. He has experience playing defensive tackle and defensive end and prides himself on his expertise in playing when called upon.

Bowie State D-Lineman Joshua Pryor produced big-time in college and is a player scouts took note of at the HBCU Combine and will be watching during Saturday’s @HBCULegacyBowl @nflnetwork 👀 pic.twitter.com/1e1OSjA7wi — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 21, 2023

