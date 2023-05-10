4 predictions for Broncos’ 2023 schedule

The league is set to announce the 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday, May 11. Before that, the international schedule, a Black Friday game and select Fox and CBS games will be announced the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

Select Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games will also be announced the morning of May 11 before the full schedule is announced on Thursday evening.

We already know the Denver Broncos’ full list of opponents for 2023, and dates and times are set to be announced soon.

The Broncos seem unlikely to play an international game or Black Friday game this fall, but they are technically eligible for both. Here are four quick schedule predictions for Denver ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

Prediction: No 'Thursday Night Football' game for Broncos

The NFL’s schedule makers were excited about Russell Wilson’s arrival last offseason and gave the Broncos five prime-time games, plus two more nationally-televised contests (one in London and one on Christmas Day). The league will be hesitant to give Denver such a big spotlight this year. With Amazon wanting higher-quality matchups for Thursday Night Football, the Broncos might not get an invite to TNF this fall after going 5-12 in 2022.

Prediction: Jets on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his New York Jets debut in September. The league might want to give him a prime-time home opener, but a trip to Denver with Nathaniel Hackett (the Jets’ offensive coordinator) facing his former team could be an intriguing Week 1 matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs on 'Sunday Night Football' later in the season

The Broncos figure to have an AFC West game in prime time and while the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football is a classic matchup, the Chiefs offer the NFL more star power to spotlight. Peter King suggested that Denver’s trip to Kansas City could be a candidate for the NFL’s season opener, but we think a late-season Sunday Night Football showdown is more likely.

Prediction: Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

Without a Thursday Night Football game in this set of predictions, the Broncos instead make a trip to Detroit to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Such a matchup would be nationally televised but not necessarily in a prime-time window.

The full 2023 schedule will be announced at 6:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 11, along with Denver’s preseason schedule. We will have full coverage of the team’s schedule release on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire