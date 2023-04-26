4 potential trade-up scenarios for the Rams with the 36th pick in the draft

The last time the Los Angeles Rams used their first pick in the draft to move up was in 2016 when they traded to No. 1 for Jared Goff. It’s rare for GM Les Snead to make such a move, but with the Rams sitting on the fringe of the first round and holding 11 picks, might they consider moving up for a specific player this year?

If they do, there are a few different ways they can play it. Using the Rich Hill model of the trade value chart, we laid out four different trade possibilities that work mathematically.

There’s even a move that gets Los Angeles all the way up to No. 24 without giving away more than two picks.

Trade up to No. 34

Rams trade: Nos. 36 + 167 (174 points)

Cardinals trade: No. 34

This would be a modest trade up and would only happen if the Rams see one single player slipping that might not make it to No. 36 because they fear the Colts at No. 35 taking him – or another team jumping up for him at that spot.

It’s unlikely the Rams would feel so compelled to do so, given all their different roster needs, but the price would be relatively low: just a fifth-round pick.

Trade up to No. 32

Rams trade: Nos. 36 + 167 + 171 (182 points)

Steelers trade: No. 32 (184 points)

This move would cost the Rams a little bit more because of how valuable the first pick on Day 2 is. The Steelers will have the pick of the litter among players who slipped out of the first round, which is a great spot to be. The Rams would need to pay two fifth-round picks to make this deal happen, and I’m not sure they’d be willing to do so.

But if a premier pass rusher or cornerback were to fall out of Round 1, the Rams might feel the need to go grab him to start their draft haul.

Trade up to No. 26

Rams trade: Nos. 36 + 77 (226 points)

Cowboys trade: Nos. 26 + 212 (226 points)

This would be a more considerable trade up the board, jumping 10 spots. To make it work, the Rams would need to give up the 77th pick, but they could get back a late-sixth-rounder in return. The Rams aren’t targeting the top quarterbacks in this class but this would be a great way to go up and get one because of the value that comes with the fifth-year option for a first-round pick.

Trade up to No. 24

Rams trade: Nos. 36 + 69 (237 points)

Jaguars trade: No. 24 (237 points)

If the Rams like a tight end such as Michael Mayer and want to get in front of the Cowboys, who are said to be eyeing that position in Round 1, trading all the way up to No. 24 would get it done. Unfortunately, the cost would be the Rams’ second pick in the draft, No. 69. If they make this trade, they’d only have two top-100 picks, with the other being No. 77 in Round 3. Again, it’s hard to see Snead making this big of a move into the first round, but anything is possible with this front office.

