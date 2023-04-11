4 potential trade partners for Chiefs in first round of 2023 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the teams that could be on the move in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

One part of trading up that often goes overlooked leading up to the draft is that you must find a partner who wants to trade down. It’s a lot easier when you’re working against a mock draft machine as opposed to dealing with actual people who have a vested interest in making their team better.

With all of that in mind, we’ve identified four teams that could look to do business with Kansas City on Day 1 under specific conditions. Here’s a quick look at those four teams:

Washington Commanders: Pick No. 16

Realistically speaking, this is probably about as high as the Chiefs could get in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft without giving up an exorbitant amount of draft capital. Still, this type of move would cost a pretty penny and I think the only way it happens is if a blue-chip player with a first-round grade were to fall to this spot. Troubled Georgia DT Jalen Carter, perhaps? The relationship with new Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy and HC Ron Rivera could help foster any sort of deal.

Seattle Seahawks: Pick No. 20

Seattle and Kansas City have done plenty of business over the years. The most notable transaction between Brett Veach and John Schneider came ahead of the 2019 NFL draft when the Chiefs acquired DE Frank Clark from the Seahawks. The two haven’t done any business since, but it’s possible that could change. Seattle could seek to move back with their second first-round draft pick (No. 20) as they also hold pick No. 5 from the Russell Wilson trade.

Baltimore Ravens: Pick No. 22

Baltimore is probably one of the few AFC teams that might be willing to move back with Kansas City. They just signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, which likely takes them out of the running for a top receiver in the 2023 NFL draft. No. 22 could be a good spot to grab a player like TCU WR Quentin Johnston, USC WR Jordan Addison, or even Boston College WR Zay Flowers. The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so moving back to acquire some more picks might be a wise decision on their end.

New York Giants: Pick No. 25

The Chiefs did business with the Giants at the trade deadline last year, acquiring WR Kadarius Toney for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023. He contributed along the way to the team’s Super Bowl win and is poised for an even bigger role this season. New York has 10 picks in the upcoming draft, but they could acquire a few more with a slight trade down with Kansas City.

