4 potential surprise roster cuts for the Seattle Seahawks

Today is probably the least-favorite day on the calendar for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Yesterday they announced seven players have been waived and they’ll need to cut 30 more before tomorrow afternoon to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Here are four potential surprise cuts.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas was always a good candidate to get cut this year after the Seahawks picked two running backs in the 2023 NFL draft. His cryptic tweets over the last 18 hours or so have brought on a lot of speculation that he may have already gotten notice that he’s been waived. In any case, Dallas is more expensive than Kenny McIntosh and doesn’t have the skill-set to compete with Charbonnet or Ken Walker, making him pretty expendable.

WR Dareke Young

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ORG XMIT: OTK

Most fans seem to be concerned about the fate of undrafted rookie Jake Bobo. At this point it would come as a shock if Bobo didn’t make the team, so we went with Young. Seattle only invested a seventh-round pick in Young last year and he has a hip injury that will require surgery. He’ll most likely either start the year on injured reserve or get cut.

CB Artie Burns

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Burns performed outstandingly during the team’s three preseason games, posting the highest coverage grade (90.5) on defense and the second-highest grade overall behind rookie edge Levi Bell. However, Burns faces an uphill battle making the cut at cornerback. Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen aren’t going anywhere, Tre Brown is younger and Mike Jackson has more experience in this defense.

S Jonathan Sutherland

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sutherland is another defensive back who may suffer simply because the team is already so strong at the top of their depth chart. He posted the fifth-highest defensive grade on the team this preseason but it’ll be tough for anybody to crack the most-expensive safety group in the NFL.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

