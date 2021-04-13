4 potential surprise picks for the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 Draft

The Baltimore Ravens will be picking 27th in the 2021 NFL draft, which is a great opportunity to add an immediate-impact playmaker at a position at need. There are plenty of different directions that the Ravens could go in, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Every year in the draft, there are surprise picks made in the first round of players who many have graded as Day 2 or Day 3 prospects. Teams have their own draft boards and their own grades for every player, so if one organization falls in love with a certain prospect, they could shock the rest of the league by selecting them earlier than anticipated.

Baltimore has shown that its draft strategy is sometimes to take the best player available, regardless of need or round. While many are expecting the Ravens to take either a wide receiver, pass rusher or offensive lineman in the first round of the 2021 draft, they could go in a completely different direction.

Here are four potential prospects that Baltimore could on draft night that could come as a bit of a surprise.

RB Najee Harris

For the Ravens, the running game is the strength of their offense. They already have plenty of talent at the running back position, including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. However, could the Baltimore look to add another playmaker to that room? With the Ravens, anything is possible, and if Baltimore decides that they want to add to another talented running back, they could look to Alabama's Najee Harris, who is a do-it-all back. Harris put up 3,843 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns in his four years with the Crimson Tide while also adding 781 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He is an elite route-runner as a running back, and as a rusher he is extremely physical and always falls forward. He would make Baltimore's running back group truly unstoppable, but there would be a question of how snaps are split between such a talented group.

RB Travis Etienne

Another running back who would make the Ravens' rushing attack truly unbeatable is Clemson’s Etienne. In his four years with the Tigers, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards and a whopping 70 rushing touchdowns while also contributing 1,155 yards receiving and eight receiving touchdowns. Etienne is a dynamic back and a home run threat every time he touches the football. His explosiveness would give Baltimore yet another amazing playmaker in their backfield. If the Ravens think he can take their offense to the next level, it wouldn't be completely shocking to see them take a swing at Etienne. Even if Baltimore does want to take Etienne at No. 27, it's extremely unlikely he falls to them, and even more unlikely that they would trade up in the draft for a running back. However, if Etienne takes an unexpected dive on draft night, it might just be the Ravens who stop his fall.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koromoah is a versatile prospect who could help the Ravens in a lot of different ways. During his time at Notre Dame, he accumulated 142 total tackles and seven sacks while play all around the field. He spent time at linebacker, safety, and even slot cornerback, playing a high level at every position he played. There are many different views as to which position Owusu-Koramoah should slot into at the NFL level. Many don't see him as a traditional MIKE linebacker, and instead someone who can fill a multitude of roles. Owusu-Koramoah would fit in nicely with Baltimore due to his extreme versatility and ability to play almost anywhere. Owusu-Koramoah is likely to not be on the board once the Ravens finally get to pick at No. 27. However, if he is still available, Baltimore could use the best player available strategy once again to get another chess piece to add to an already loaded defensive unit.

DT Christian Barmore

The Ravens have a sneaky need at interior defensive line, as the trio of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and Brandon Williams are all over the age of 30. While the three are still playing at a high level, Baltimore could look to add a young defensive lineman to its roster to prepare for the future. Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore is a phenomenal prospect and should be able to make an immediate impact at the NFL level. In his two years at college he put up 63 total tackles, 10 sacks, and five forced fumbles while also defending five passes. He can create pressure from the interior and is also a force against the run, which would fit seamlessly into Baltimore's defensive group. Barmore is by far the best interior defensive lineman in the 2021 draft class. If the Ravens feel like they need to address their defensive line early in this draft, they could look to Barmore, who if he falls to the 27th pick could be next great interior presence to grace the trenches in Baltimore.

