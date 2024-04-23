Do any of the 4 ‘potential surprise first-rounders’ fit the Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are picking in the backend of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. Of interest, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com provided a list of four “potential surprise first-rounders” on Tuesday.

Last year, Pelissero provided six potential surprises. Three ended up going in the first round, including picks at No. 27 and No. 29, and a fourth landed in the top 40 picks.

Do any of the four players picked by Pelissero this year fit the Packers, who hold the 25th overall pick?

Let’s break it down:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire