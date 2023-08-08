4 potential secret superstars for the Steelers this season

The emphasis this offseason when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers has centered on a handful of players and we suppose it is appropriate. But we wanted to take an opportunity to highlight some secret superstars who have had strong training camps and look poised to play a big role this season but aren’t catching the headlines yet.

Slot cornerback - Chandon Sullivan

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan during the 2023 NFL draft to replace Arthur Maulet when the draft yielded two excellent boundary cornerbacks. Pittsburgh has moved Patrick Peterson around including in the slot but Sullivan is going to be the primary guy in the middle of the field.

Defensive lineman - Larry Ogunjobi

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We all know how good Cameron Heyward is but even Heyward acknowledges just how talented Larry Ogounjobi is and the type of impact he can have on defense. He is a perfect pairing opposite Heyward and a great mentor for rookie Keeanu Benton.

Center - Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Mason Cole returns for his second season as the team’s starting center and is showing more development and leadership on the line. We want left tackle to be the key to the upcoming season but if Pittsburgh wants to run the ball, look for Cole to lead the way.

Wide receiver - Allen Robinson II

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Teammate George Pickens is stealing all the attention but Allen Robinson as the team’s slot receiver could end up the most consistent weapon in the passing game with his skills and veteran leadership.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire