4 potential scoring options for Magic to level up as NBA free agency looms

The Magic had an amazing 2023-24 season, but their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers illustrated a major concern about their shooting.

Their strength was in their scoring defense, which ranked No. 3 in the league, allowing just 108.4 points per game. However, they were in the middle of the pack in field-goal percentage and ranked 26th in 3-point accuracy.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero led the way but needs a No. 2 option with better shooting from the arc for the Magic to reach the next level (advancing in the postseason).

Franz Wagner averaged 19.4 points but shot 28.1% from 3. His 6-point elimination game performance amplified these struggles, going 1 of 15 from the field and 0-for-5 from deep. It was the worst field goal percentage in Game 7 history by players attempting at least 15 shots.

The NBA Draft is coming up this week, with the Magic holding the 18th and 47th selections in an underwhelming field.

They have enough youth, with last year’s rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard among those needing development. This is a 47-win playoff team that requires veterans. Tone-setters. They need players who can contribute immediately.

Hello free agency, which opens June 30 at 6 p.m. so the Magic can negotiate with players outside of their borders.

The Magic have around $31.5 million in salary cap room, giving them the leeway to explore various options.

Options for Orlando to explore this offseason:

1. Paul George (small forward) — 2023-24 SEASON STATS: 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 47.1 FG%, 41.3 3P%

While the Magic are solid in their frontcourt, it wouldn’t hurt to add an All-Star-caliber scoring threat. George is still a strong option who can hit from 3-point range and get good perimeter shots. The 76ers appear to be the frontrunners to sign the unrestricted free agent, but their interest is reportedly waning. He and Wagner could share the floor as wings, interchanging at the 2 and 3 spots.

2. Klay Thompson (shooting guard) — 2023-24 SEASON STATS: 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 43.2 FG%, 38.7 3P%

Despite his decline in play, the Warriors veteran still averages nearly 18 points while shooting a healthy clip from the arc. His defense has slipped since his injuries (missed consecutive seasons, 2019-21, because of knee and Achilles tears), but the Magic’s defensive unit will compensate for those shortcomings. In addition, the unrestricted free agent could bring his veteran presence and championship experience to a relatively young squad on the upswing.

3. Buddy Hield (shooting guard) — 2023-24 SEASON STATS: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 43.6 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Hield had a slight dip in production last season, splitting time between the Pacers and Sixers because of a trade, but his ability to hit from long distance can still benefit Orlando. The unrestricted free agent is a career 40% shooter from 3. Hield’s inconsistency is a bit of a concern, but he would still be a reliable weapon off the bench and can be a spot starter.

4. Tobias Harris (small forward) — 2023-24 SEASON STATS: 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Harris has been a solid third option in Philadelphia in the regular season, producing as a decent catch-and-shoot option and a consistent double-digit scorer. It’s difficult for many to shake Harris’ zero-point performance in the Sixers’ playoff elimination game against the Knicks. However, his track record still gives him the potential to be a top-three scorer on a contending unit. Harris spent 2012-16 in Orlando and is unrestricted.