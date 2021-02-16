4 potential landing spots for James Conner in free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that James Conner will be a free agent in March, so it appears that the team has no intention to re-sign him.

Steelers fans know that Conner isn’t exactly the most durable back in the NFL. Since he was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft, Conner has yet to play a full season.

He enjoyed a breakout 973-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2018, when the Steelers had the top offensive line in the NFL, and Le’Veon Bell held out. Since then, Conner’s production has left much to be desired. He has not proven to be the bell cow Mike Tomlin touted him as this offseason.

List

Stay or go: Predicting the Steelers' top 7 pending free agents

Some attributes that will help Conner find a landing spot are his ability to block and talent a receiver out of the backfield (963 career receiving yards).

I’d be shocked if Conner goes anywhere as a starter — he seems the best fit on a team with a rotational system.

Here are some potential landing spots for Conner in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders reserves Devontae Booker and Theo Riddick are pending free agents. Should they walk, Las Vegas will be looking for some new blood behind starter Josh Jacobs.

New York Jets

The Jets running back room is thin -- to say the least. After Le'Veon Bell was cut from New York in October, 37-year-old Frank Gore was the best guy left. Gore is a free agent, so the unit will need a veteran presence, with Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine only approaching their second year. The Jets is probably Conner's best shot to be a starter.

Arizona Cardinals

Starter Kenyan Drake is a pending free agent, and the only back currently on the Cards roster to supplant him is Chase Edmonds. Arizona would be a great spot for Conner to be in a relief role.

New England Patriots

Anytime there's a running back on the market, one always has to consider the Patriots a contender. Bill Belichick loves him some running-back-by-committee.

1

1