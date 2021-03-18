4 potential cap casualty targets for the Colts

It happens every season, NFL teams are over the salary cap and need to trim down and cut players to get under the cap.

This year it is a sweeping problem across the league. Almost half the league was over the $182.5 million salary cap set for this coming 2021 season. The drop in salary cap will result in teams having to cut good players with big salary cap numbers.

Per Over The Cap, there are currently seven teams over the $182.5 million salary cap and will need to get under that number.

With teams having to navigate their way under the salary cap, there will be some intriguing names released, here are four that the Indianapolis Colts could target if they’re released:

DE Derek Barnett, Phildelphia Eagles

The 2017 first-round pick out of Tennessee could be on the chopping block. Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles are $18 million over the cap and don't have a lot of contracts they can shed off without taking on a lot of dead money. Barnett is in the final year of his rookie deal which pays him $10 million this season. The Eagles could cut or trade Barnett and acquire no dead cap. Plus, with how deep the edge class is in the draft, the cheaper option, if they get pinched with numbers, would be to release Barnett, and draft a rookie to a cheaper deal.

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Over the past few weeks, Philadelphia has looked to trade Zach Ertz, but no team has budged, knowing they're more than likely going to release the eight-year vet. As of now, the Colts have a major hole at tight with only Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox under contract, so Ertz could be an option if released. As many know, Ertz played with Carson Wentz and Frank Reich in 2017, and he enjoyed a great season. 74 catches, 824 yards, and eight touchdowns in 14 games. Maybe a reunion with Reich and Wentz will help resurge his career?

WR Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

The Saints have been in the biggest salary cap trouble, but have wiggled their way down to just $11 million over the cap. There's still work to be done. Smith could be a cap casualty. Smith is on the final year of his rookie deal, and it would save the Saints around $3 million to release Smith. While he is the number two behind Michael Thomas, wide receivers are very easily replaceable, and New Orleans could find the same, or better, production with a drafted player.

Story continues

WR Dante Pettis, New York Giants

Another wide receiver who could be on the chopping block would be Pettis. The Giants are just over the salary cap, and releasing Pettis would save them roughly $1.3 million, and get them in the "black." This seems like a release that's soon to come. Pettis is the WR3 in New York, behind two wideouts in Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. The Giants can address wide receiver in the mid-rounds of the draft and release Pettis who has not done much in his short stint with New York.

1

1