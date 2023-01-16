4 potential cap casualties for Rams in 2023

The Los Angeles Rams will begin looking ahead to the 2023 season following a forgettable 2022 campaign that saw them finish with a 5-12 record. The bulk of the offseason is only a couple of months away and the Rams will need to clear up some cap space ahead of free agency and the draft.

There is a multitude of ways teams can free up cap space in the NFL and the Rams will likely look to restructure a few contracts this offseason to do that. Meanwhile, there is also the possibility of Los Angeles parting ways with a couple of players that are under contract.

With the Rams needing to get creative to shed some salary this offseason, here are four potential cap casualties for the team in 2023.

Tyler Higbee

When looking at the roster, Tyler Higbee appears to be the most likely candidate to be a cap casualty this offseason. The Rams inked Higbee to a four-year, $29 million extension in 2019, which includes three void years from 2024 to 2026.

Despite hauling in a career-best 72 passes in 2022, Higbee is an average tight end that counts $9.13 million against the cap in 2023. If the Rams are going to move on from Higbee, releasing or trading him after June 1st will incur a dead-cap penalty of $2.38 million while the team would save $6.75 million.

Leonard Floyd

Among the players the Rams could restructure the contract for this offseason, Leonard Floyd is certainly a candidate. The veteran edge rusher carries a $22 million cap hit in 2023, making him the fourth-highest cap hit on the roster.

Floyd finished this season strong with four sacks in the final four weeks to give him nine-plus sacks in each of his first three seasons with the Rams. Cutting or trading Floyd post-June 1st would incur a $6.5 million dead-cap penalty while freeing up $15.5 million in cap savings. Moving on from Floyd would ensure the Rams would lose their best edge rusher in two straight offseasons, though.

Brian Allen

The Rams will need to consider making moves to improve the offensive line this offseason. The center position is an integral part of the offense, and while Brian Allen has started in three straight years, he could be a cap casualty in the coming months.

Besides having injury concerns, Allen would create $4.4 million in cap savings if he’s released or traded after June 1st, while he would only have a $1.8 million dead-cap penalty. That being said, with Matthew Stafford expected to return in 2023, it remains to be seen if the Rams would elect to move on from the center he’s had since joining the team.

Coleman Shelton

Another interior offensive lineman that the Rams could consider moving on from this offseason is Coleman Shelton. Shelton did a solid job filling in at the center spot and other positions this year amid all of the injuries in the trenches, but he could help the Rams free up some money.

Moving on from Shelton following June 1st would create $2.5 million in cap savings and would have a minimal $250,000 dead-cap penalty. Shelton has undoubtedly been a valuable interior lineman for the Rams in recent years, however, nothing is off the board this offseason as the reigning Super Bowl champions look to retool for next season.

