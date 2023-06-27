4 positions where the Rams actually got better this offseason

There probably isn’t a single person who will tell you the Rams got better this offseason. They have one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the NFL, particularly on defense where they lost Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and others.

However, there are actually some spots where they improved. Here are four positions where the Rams got better this offseason, unsurprisingly all of which are on offense.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Matthew Stafford is healthy again and Stetson Bennett has arrived as the backup quarterback. Those two factors alone make the Rams better at the ever-important position under center. Bennett should be an upgrade over John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, both of whom struggled when they were called upon to start last season.

Obviously, Baker Mayfield would’ve been the safer option to back up Stafford, but a quarterback room of Stafford and Bennett is better than what the Rams began last year with at the position. It’s even better than what they ended the season with considering Mayfield was starting and Stafford was on IR.

Running back

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The outlook at running back was positive this time last year with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Kyren Williams. However, aside from Akers’ strong finish to the year, the running back group was a major disappointment.

This offseason, the Rams added rookie Zach Evans in the sixth round and also signed Sony Michel. Evans is a good No. 3 option behind Akers and Williams and could even push for snaps early on as a rookie thanks to his athleticism and explosiveness as a runner.

The Rams are better now at running back than they were at the end of last season, largely thanks to the selection of Evans on Day 3 of the draft. He’s a sleeper in this group and was even picked by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter for his projected All-Rookie Team.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tyler Higbee is back as the starting tight end and he’s joined by a couple of newcomers: rookie Davis Allen and Hunter Long, who was acquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade. We don’t really know what either player will bring this season, but at the very least, the Rams got deeper at this position.

Brycen Hopkins is back as the presumed No. 2 tight end but he’ll need to beat out Long and Allen for that role. There weren’t any big-name acquisitions at tight end this offseason but there’s more competition now than there was in 2022.

Offensive line

Simply by selecting Steve Avila in the second round, the Rams improved their offensive line. He should be a starter at either guard spot, competing with the likes of Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Coleman Shelton, Logan Bruss and others. Having Joe Noteboom back healthy, along with Alaric Jackson and Bruss, will also help the O-line as a whole.

But in terms of offseason additions alone, Avila will make a huge difference. Warren McClendon Jr., a fifth-round rookie, will also help the depth at tackle, as well as potentially guard. It’s really ahrd to imagine the offensive line being worse than it was last year.

