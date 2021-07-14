4 positions where the 49ers should improve in 2021

The 49ers are looking to put their disastrous 2020 campaign behind them with another trip to the postseason in 2021.

While there were a few tweaks made to their roster this offseason, a larger portion of their starters on both sides of the ball will return as they try and climb back toward the NFL’s mountaintop and away from the league’s bottom-dwellers.

Despite holding onto most of their key free agents from last season, there are four ways the 49ers can improve in 2021 that’ll help elevate them back among the league’s best teams:

Quarterback

There are two ways the 49ers can get better under center in 2021. First, Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy. Having their starting signal caller for more than six games will be an improvement over the backups they rolled out for 10-plus games a year ago.They've also improved their backup quarterback situation though by adding Trey Lance via the No. 3 pick in the draft. Lance, even in Year 1, should offer more than Nick Mullens and CJ Beathard did last season. Barring a total disaster, San Francisco's quarterback situation will be dramatically better this year.

Defensive end

Injuries left the 49ers extremely thin at defensive end last year. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford were both injured, which forced the club to dip further into their depth chart and beyond than they wanted to. Kerry Hyder Jr. led the team in sacks after getting thrust into a starting role. He was good, but not an elite pass rusher. The pickings were slim after that with Dion Jordan, Jordan Willis and Alex Barrett getting run on the outside. A healthy Bosa alone will give this spot a much-needed lift. Ford's return would be immense as well, with newly-signed Samson Ebukam also expected to contribute significant snaps.

Running back

An issue for the 49ers offense last season beyond just the health of their quarterbacks was the revolving door in the backfield. Six running backs got carries last year because of injuries, and Jeff Wilson Jr.'s 126 led the team and ranked 37th in the NFL. His team-best 600 yards was 35th, and the 49ers as a team averaged just 4.3 yards per carry – down from 4.6 in 2019. Wilson is already hurt and out for the first few months, but Raheem Mostert is back, Wayne Gallman signed in the offseason and the 49ers drafted two running backs – Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell. There's a host of backs who could contribute this year. As long as they can keep Mostert and Sermon healthy though they'll see a sizable improvement at a key position for their offense.

Defensive tackle

The 49ers' defensive tackles weren't necessarily bad last season. This year they'll just be deeper and more experienced. Javon Kinlaw is entering Year 2 after a promising rookie campaign. DJ Jones is back on a one-year contract, and veteran Zach Kerr inked a one-year deal to join the club. Arik Armstead will be able to be more effective inside as well with improved edge play. Kevin Givens has flashed in his couple years with the club and could take a leap this season, while former Raider Maurice Hurst will add depth and a potential starting-caliber player to the rotation. This was a good group last year that could be great in 2021.

