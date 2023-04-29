4 positions the Steelers could target in the seventh round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tremendous 2023 NFL draft, filling many of the team’s top draft needs. Pittsburgh still has two picks in the seventh round and here are four positions the Steelers could target.

Slot cornerback

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Porter Jr. gives the Steelers their future at outside cornerback but the team needs to start thinking about eventually replacing Arthur Maulet. There are still several guys left in the draft who are developmental prospects Pittsburgh should look at.

EDGE

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Just hear me out. We like Nick Herbig as a pick but we won’t be shocked if the team ends up kicking him inside. If this is potentially the plan, Pittsburgh could target a true edge in the seventh round.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pittsburgh pulled off a great deal when they traded for wide receiver Allen Robinson. But the Steelers love to find late-round receivers that other teams don’t notice so we expect a guy late.

Running back

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are set with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but could use a third back. You could probably swap this one out with quarterback and make the same argument.

