4 position groups from other teams to target on cut down day

There are fewer times as busy in the NFL as when all 32 teams cut their roster down for the start of the regular season.

NFL teams can keep a maximum of 90 players on their off-season roster but must cut down that roster to 53 people. As a result, upwards of 1,000 players will be released by week one of this season.

With so many players hitting free agency, talented players who can contribute immediately will fall through the cracks, allowing lucky franchises to upgrade their 53-man roster.

While the NFL scriptwriters have not dropped the list of players who will be released, there are certain situations to watch across the league, as it is likely a talented player will have to be let go to make another team’s numbers work.

If the Vikings are equal parts shrewd and lucky, they could be the lucky team to capitalize on these situations.

New York Jets running backs

Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets

The New York Jets have been busy upgrading their running back room during the off-season, adding free agent Dalvin Cook and rookie Israel Abanikanda to the mix.

Those moves, along with the return of Breece Hall in due time, leave a situation where one of Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight are released to make numbers work.

Carter has played in 30 games over his career and has proven to be a reliable dual-threat running back, recording 1,654 yards from scrimmage over his career. Knight has just seven games under his belt, but he still had 90 yards in the Jets game against the Vikings last season.

Over the last few weeks, the Vikings have brought in multiple veteran running backs (including Kareem Hunt) for visits. The Vikings have claimed this is just a matter of doing their due diligence, but there’s likely some smoke to be had here, and it’s worth keeping an eye on as the preseason progresses.

Neither of them would be immediate starters who will rip off 100-yard rushing games, but both Carter II and Knight could be potential options for additional depth.

Names to watch: Michael Carter II, Zonovan Knight, Travis Dye

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Most teams will keep 9 or 10 offensive linemen, which means the list of released offensive linemen usually isn’t an inspiring group of players.

Unless that team is the Cleveland Browns.

Even if the Browns choose to keep ten linemen, a quality depth piece will likely fall through the cracks. Projecting who that quality piece is can be challenging, but interior offensive lineman Nick Harris, for example, has played in 23 games over his career.

Outside of Harris, keep an eye on left tackle Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. Wheatley hasn’t appeared in an NFL game yet, but he’s impressed in preseason. Still, he might become a roster casualty.

Names to watch: OT Tyrone Wheatley, Jr., iOL Nick Harris, iOL Colby Gossett

Miami Dolphins defensive backs

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss the start of the regular season with a meniscus injury, but the Miami Dolphins will still have to keep him on the 53-man roster to put him on injured reserve.

As a result, the Dolphins may choose to release another defensive back to make the numbers work.

If that’s the case, someone like Noah Igbinoghene or Trill Williams could become a victim of the number game.

Igbinoghene has struggled since entering the NFL, but he’s still just 23 years old, and there’s a possibility that a change of scenery could do him wonders.

The Vikings and Brian Flores, who drafted Igbinoghene in Miami, could be a perfect pairing, especially given the uncertainty of their cornerback room. It’s not groundbreaking, but it might be worth the risk.

Names to watch: Noah Igbinoghene, Trill Williams, Keion Crossen, Nik Needham (PUP)

Denver Broncos defensive backs

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will cut a potentially solid defensive back; it’s just a matter of which one they release.

With Essang Bassey’s play in preseason and projected starting slot corner K’Waun Williams nursing an ankle injury, Bassey will likely find his way onto the 53-man roster for the start of the season. Pat Surtain II is a lock, and it would be a shock if Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss don’t find their way onto the roster.

With five cornerbacks likely written in Sharpie, Ja’Quan McMillian, Fabian Moreau, and Tremon Smith may find themselves on the chopping block.

Smith is an intriguing name to keep an eye on. While he’s still solid on defense, he’s proven to be a reliable kick returner, which could interest the Vikings.

Names to watch: Ja’Quan McMillian, Fabian Moreau, Tremon Smith

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire