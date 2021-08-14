4 position battles to watch in Texans’ preseason opener vs. Packers

The Houston Texans have turned over their roster throughout the 2021 offseason.

On June 14, general manager Nick Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] that the turnover with the roster is just par for the course with the NFL.

“For the most part you can go to one extreme to the other. 25 to 30% of the team is going to be new anyway,” said Caserio. “So, again, what you try to do is look at what you’re dealing with right now with your team and each year is different. Each team is going to be different. We’ve added a number of new players to our team. I think that’s been talked about throughout the course of the spring. So, again, we just try to do what we felt was best for our situation. I think the one thing everyone understands is that no one is guaranteed anything. I think everybody is going to earn, whoever it is, is going to earn their role and job, whatever that is.”

Here are four positions where jobs will be competitive against the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.

1. Backup quarterback

The Texans get to see what they have behind Tyrod Taylor. The chasm between a journeyman and a rookie will also be on display as Jeff Driskel and third-rounder Davis Mills get their snaps against Green Bay. Some optimism about the Texans long-term could be had if Mills has a strong showing, regardless of how Driskel performs.

2. Tight end

texans-pharaoh-brown-1-year-deal

It is a crowded unit with Pharaoh Brown, rookie Brevin Jordan, Jordan Akins, Antony Auclair, Ryan Izzo, and Kahale Warring. Brown will get his chances with the first team, but the fifth-rounder Jordan will have an opportunity to showcase his stuff. Paul Quessenberry figures to be a fullback for Houston when necessary, but the other tight ends can make their case to stay on the roster with good run-blocking.

3. Defensive end

The Texans are looking for what works off the edge with Whitney Mercilus, Jordan Jenkins, Jacob Martin, Jonathan Greenard, Shaq Lawson, Vincent Taylor, and DeMarcus Walker. That isn't even mentioning Charles Omenihu and Ross Blacklock, who both have the ability to play inside and out. With J.J. Watt in Arizona, the Texans need to find out who their new chief pass rusher is in Lovie Smith's Tampa 2 scheme.

4. Cornerback

Cornerback is crowded for Houston. Vernon Hargreaves, Cornell Armstrong, John Reid, Keon Crossen will be battling veteran free agents Tavierre Thomas, Terrance Mitchell, and Desmond King for spots in the secondary. The Texans won't get to see what Bradley Roby has to offer as he is on the COVID-19 reserve, and he will also serve a one-game suspension to finish his six-game suspension handed down with five games to go in the 2020 regular season.

