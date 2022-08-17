4 players we’re watching at the second day of Saints-Packers joint practices

The second day of joint practices gets started soon on Wednesday morning. The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers defenses dominated the first day of shared reps. Today, the teams’ offenses will look to rebound. Here are three offensive players we’re watching at the second day of joint practices:

WR Chris Olave

Once the apple of every Packers fans’ eye, now the Saints explosive playmaker, Olave had some nice moments on Tuesday. His route-running and footwork continue to separate him from the pack but without Winston at quarterback, his deep field ability hasn’t been able to pop as much as it did early on in camp. If Winston returns or Andy Dalton settles into being able to take some deep shots today, the Saints receiver could be in for a big performance.

RT Ryan Ramczyk

As a former Wisconsin Badger, Ramczyk had a bit of a homecoming yesterday. He got the opportunity to take reps with the first team while working his way through his ramp up and return from injury. He was called for at least one holding penalty on Tuesday while getting his feet back under him. If settled in on Wednesday, the All-Pro tackle could deliver some play up to his usual standard in front of a loving audience here in Wisconsin.

RB Alvin Kamara

It’s not unusual to see Alvin Kamara have a good day when the Saints offense doesn’t necessarily have the best production. Tuesday was exactly that. Kamara continues to look as quick as ever. He delivered a lethal cut on a pivot route in the red zone, turning the linebacker in coverage around and leaving the running back with a walk-in touchdown after a perfectly delivered pass by Dalton. If the Saints offense looks to rebound today, running the approach through Kamara is a good way to start.

QB Jameis Winston

As a little bit of lagniappe for you, it’s worth mentioning that the Saints plan to see where quarterback Jameis Winston’s recovery process is this morning. That evaluation, if positive enough, could lead to Winston taking snaps or participating at some capacity today. If that happens, he’s a player to watch.

