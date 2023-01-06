4 players we’re watching closely in Week 18’s Saints vs. Panthers season finale

The New Orleans Saints have one game left to play before putting their 2022 season in the books, and there’s a lot on the line for some players. Whether it’s due to their contract status or inexperience (or both), some individuals have a lot riding on a game that’s otherwise, well, meaningless without any playoff implications.

But you play to win the game. And these guys need this opportunity to win the day and put quality plays on tape so they can take their career to the next level:

CB Alontae Taylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor is expected to start at cornerback with Paulson Adebo held out of this game due to a hamstring injury. The rookie has impressed on limited snaps this season — he’s only been on the field for 100% of defensive plays in four games — and he’s done a lot to build his case for a full-time role in 2023. If he can play well opposite Marshon Lattimore on Sunday and end his rookie year on a high note, he’ll go into the offseason with a great shot at playing every down next year. Sorting out how he, Adebo, and Bradley Roby can coexist is a problem for another day.

OL Calvin Throckmorton

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Throckmorton is a free agent in the spring, and though he’ll be an easy re-sign as an exclusive-rights free agent this is his last shot at making than even simpler decision for the Saints. If he continues to hold it down at right guard in relief of Cesar Ruiz, maybe Throckmorton can wring a multi-year contract out of this rather than another one-year tender. Throckmorton has played a ton of snaps at both guard spots the last two years. With Andrus Peat looking like a potential salary cap casualty in the spring, Throckmorton needs to show the Saints can count on him.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Shaheed signed a three-year contract with the Saints this summer so he won’t be going anywhere any time soon, which is great news given how electrifying a presence he’s been on offense. The first-year pro out of Weber State has gotten off to a hot start while making big plays deep downfield and becoming a reliable target on critical downs. He’s a heady, athletically gifted receiver who could use this last game to solidify his status as a complement to first-round dynamo Chris Olave.

RB Eno Benjamin

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin has only touched the ball three times since joining the Saints as a waiver wire pickup, gaining 10 yards on a pair of rushing attempts and catching a 9-yard reception. So he’s averaging 6.3 yards per touch, which is more than double what veteran running back David Johnson is averaging (3.1 yards on 14 combined carries and catches). We know he has some pop and agility, but the Saints need to give Benjamin some opportunities here to show he can be part of the solution next year. New Orleans needs someone to lean on behind Alvin Kamara.

