4 players to watch in Rams vs. Cardinals

It has been smooth sailing for the Los Angeles Rams this season, who just defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by double digits in Week 3. The addition of Matthew Stafford has injected new life into the offense, and the defense seems to be clicking on all accounts under new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris.

While the Rams currently have a three-game winning streak to begin the season, they will square off with their first divisional opponent in Week 4 when they face a fellow undefeated team in the Arizona Cardinals. Sean McVay has fared well versus the Cardinals since being hired by the Rams in 2017, producing an 8-0 record against the red birds in that timespan.

Despite his previous success against Arizona, McVay and Los Angeles understand that this is a different Cardinals team that they’ve faced in prior seasons, especially with a more confident Kyler Murray operating the offense. Ahead of what should be a must-watch game on Sunday, let’s take a look at four players on the Rams that you should keep tabs on in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.

Robert Woods

Am I listing Robert Woods because I listed him last week and he still had a quiet game in a positive matchup? Maybe. Am I listing Woods because I believe that THIS is the week he finally explodes this season? Yes.

It has been the Cooper Kupp show for the Rams this season as Stafford has centered his attention on the former third-round pick. Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (25), receiving yards (367), and receiving touchdowns (5). He also has a massive 35.5% target share through the first three weeks.

Woods on the other hand has a modest 20.4% target share thus far, but he’s been unable to produce many numbers in the box score. That ends this week as I’ll predict Woods to have his first 100-yard game of the season and a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Woods fails to have a productive game again in Week 4, then forget I said anything.

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is no longer strictly just a cornerback in Los Angeles’ defense. The All-Pro corner has lined up all over the field, where he’s played as the nickel or even rushed the passer in certain situations this season. It has paid dividends as it has allowed the Rams to avoid opposing teams from game planning away from Ramsey as they don’t know where he’ll be on each play.

The days of Ramsey shadowing the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver every week are likely long gone. That doesn’t mean that we won’t see Ramsey line up across DeAndre Hopkins often on Sunday. Ramsey and Hopkins are familiar with one another as they have faced each other twice a season since Ramsey was on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Hopkins was on the Houston Texans.

Ramsey has the historical edge over Hopkins, keeping the All-Pro wideout in check in their two meetings last season. In the two games the Rams and Cardinals played a season ago, Hopkins combined for only 12 receptions, 87 yards, and one touchdown. Arizona no longer needs to lean on Hopkins as often with Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, and Rondale Moore showing they can be effective as well this season. That being said, it will still be fun watching Ramsey and Hopkins go toe-to-toe with one another again.

Andrew Whitworth

Amid the success of the Rams’ offense with Stafford this season, we shouldn’t overlook just how good the offensive line has been. Stafford has been pressured on only 13.3% of the team’s offensive snaps, which is tied for the league-best for quarterbacks who have played three games so far.

Clean pockets have been a common theme this season for the Rams and Stafford has taken advantage of it. One reason why the offensive line is playing lights out is the fact that Andrew Whitworth is still playing at an All-Pro level.

Whitworth, who will turn 40 years old in December, has allowed just one sack this season on 174 offensive snaps. The veteran blindside protector will have his hands full with Chandler Jones in Week 4, who is still one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL. Jones has failed to record a sack since racking up five sacks in Week 1, so you know he’ll be motivated to get Stafford on the ground on Sunday.

Terrell Lewis

A primary focus for the Rams on the defensive side of the ball against the Cardinals should be to limit the chunk plays from Arizona’s wide receivers. At the same time, Los Angeles will want to make sure they are playing sound defense to prevent Murray from breaking contain.

Leonard Floyd was crucial — as was Justin Hollins — in limiting Murray to seven attempts for 18 yards in the two meetings between the Rams and the Cardinals in 2020. But with Hollins sidelined with a pec injury, it will be Terrell Lewis who is tasked with joining Floyd in setting the edge to keep Murray from escaping contain in Week 4.

Lewis appears to finally be healthy for the Rams and we get an opportunity to see what he brings to the defense. The second-year edge rusher logged a season-high 47% of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 3, a number that should increase this week. Besides doing his job to contain Murray, maybe Lewis can record his first sack of the season on Sunday.

