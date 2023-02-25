4 players to watch for Chiefs in HBCU Legacy Bowl

The second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl is set to be played on Saturday afternoon. The best-of-the-best draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities were in New Orleans this week for two events starting with the HBCU Combine. On Saturday, those players will appear in an All-Star game with another opportunity for a showcase in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers.

Last year the Kansas City Chiefs found a gem in fourth-round draft pick, Joshua Williams, out of Fayetteville State. Could there be another gem from an HBCU found in this year’s class?

Below are four players that we’ll be keeping an eye on for Kansas City during the course of the game:

Jackson State CB De'Jahn "Nugget" Warren

Warren opted to play at Jackson State under Deion Sanders despite having offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon as a four-star recruit. He finished his college career appearing in 28 games with 51 total tackles, six pass deflections and an interception. Listed at 5-11 and 180 pounds, Warren has the versatility to play outside, nickel and even some safety. He also can return kicks and punts, though he did so sparingly for the Tigers. At the HBCU Combine earlier this week, he was one of the fastest defenders, with unofficial times ranging from 4.36s to 4.48s.

Langston QB Larry "Tripp" Harrington

Harrington appeared in 11 games at Langston over the past two seasons, completing 143 passes on 270 attempts (53%) for 2,484 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 102 carries for 287 yards and five touchdowns during that span. Harrington impressed scouts with his passing at the HBCU Combine on Monday. Throughout the practice week, he proved to be one of the most polished passers in attendance. Now, he just has to showcase it in the game. Kansas City could obviously use another developmental quarterback to compete given Chad Henne’s retirement.

Hampton EDGE Keshaun Moore

Moore signed a NIL deal with the WWE and is poised to have a career in Wrestling should his NFL dreams not work out, but I tend to believe that he has what it takes. At the combine earlier this week, Moore weighed in just under 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds. He ran a 4.7 40-yard dash with a 36.5-inch vertical and a 114-inch broad jump. Moore appeared in 22 games with Hampton Pirates over the past two seasons, securing 106 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 total sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three passes batted, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. During the practice week, I’m told Moore won a ton of 1-on-1 reps, showing a quick get-off, power, and violent hand usage.

Clark-Atlanta WR/TE Devon McCoy

McCoy recorded 28 receptions for 518 yards and two touchdowns as a grad student with the Clark-Atlanta Panthers in 2022. He reminds me a bit of Chiefs TE Jody Fortson when he was coming out of Valdosta State. McCoy has the length and height of a tight end at 6-foot-5, but he’s a little slight in his frame at 225 pounds. As seen in the video above, linebackers can’t match up with him at his current size and speed. In the NFL, with a little more weight put on and refinement, he could be a mismatch nightmare along the lines of Evan Engram in the passing game.

