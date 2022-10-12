4 players on the Vikings injury report: Andrew Booth Jr. isn’t

Tyler Forness
The Minnesota Vikings had their first practice of the week on Wednesday leading up to their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

That first practice came with news that the Dolphins would likely be starting rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.

After the Vikings finished practice, they released their injury report and it only contained four names.

The good news is two-fold for the Vikings. Seeing all four players practice in at least a limited capacity is a great thing as well as seeing cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. off of the list for the first time since before week one against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings are still relatively healthy and that is the direct opposite of the Dolphins, who are definitely hurting by injuries right now.

