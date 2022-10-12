4 players on the Vikings injury report: Andrew Booth Jr. isn’t

The Minnesota Vikings had their first practice of the week on Wednesday leading up to their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

That first practice came with news that the Dolphins would likely be starting rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.

After the Vikings finished practice, they released their injury report and it only contained four names.

First #Vikings injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/SoPlFb6Ym4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 12, 2022

The good news is two-fold for the Vikings. Seeing all four players practice in at least a limited capacity is a great thing as well as seeing cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. off of the list for the first time since before week one against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings are still relatively healthy and that is the direct opposite of the Dolphins, who are definitely hurting by injuries right now.

Dolphins Wednesday injury report. Tua limited as he returns from concussion protocol. McDaniel said he won’t play Sunday. Mostert misses practice with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/JCNrcueI2x — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire