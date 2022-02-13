4 players in Super Bowl 56 the Dolphins should target in free agency

The most-watched sporting event in the United States will take place Sunday, as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams square off in the 56th Super Bowl.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, and the rest of the front office, should be paying extra attention to this game, as there are many players participating who are preparing to hit the free agent market when the league year starts.

With Cincinnati being in a similar position to Miami just a few years ago, the Dolphins may want to take some pointers from this group.

These four players taking part in this year’s Super Bowl should be considered by the Dolphins this offseason.

Rams: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a torn ACL last year and having a slow start in 2021, there were a lot of people asking if Beckham was still the same player he was early in his career. Then, following his released midway through the season, Beckham joined the Rams and put up 305 yards and five touchdowns in the final eight games of the year.

Beckham might not be a top-three wideout anymore, but he’s still a good wide receiver who could help Miami’s offense.

Bengals LG: Quinton Spain

Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/USA Today Network

Offensive line was one of the biggest issues in 2021 for Miami, and the Bengals had a similar problem. However, Spain had a better year than he did in 2020. If he could come in and fill Austin Jackson’s spot at left guard, the Dolphins would be better up front.

Bengals: IDL Larry Ogunjobi

Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Ogunjobi decided to sign a one-year deal with Cincinnati this past offseason, and it’s paid off. He recorded a career-high seven sacks and a team-high 12 tackles for loss. Miami’s defensive line is solid, but there’s always room for improvement. Adam Butler is still under contract, but Ogunjobi could be brought in and fill that same role.

Rams: G Austin Corbett

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/USA Today Network

As previously mentioned, the Dolphins will be upgrading on the offensive line this offseason, and they’ll likely do so at multiple spots. He might be a better option to come in and replace Jackson at left guard to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a bit more time to get his throws off.

