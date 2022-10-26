4 players the Steelers could trade for before the deadline

With just a week to the NFL trade deadline, look for activity to really pick up as some teams look to add players in order to improve their situation this season while other teams jettison talent to save money and accumulate draft capital. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a dreadful season but don’t feel like sellers in this market so they could be looking to add a player and help stay competitive. Here are four guys Pittsburgh could consider.

Philadelphia Eagles: LT Andre Dillard

The Eagles have the deepest offensive line in the NFL and could afford to trade off a high-value player like offensive tackle Andre Dillard. He would immediately be the best lineman on the roster as the starting left tackle and a huge upgrade over Dan Moore.

San Francisco 49ers: CB Ambry Thomas

Injuries and inconsistency have hamstrung the Steelers secondary all season. Ambry Thomas is a quality young cornerback with a lot of upside. He might not have a huge role this season but would be a nice piece for the future that wouldn’t cost much in draft capital.

Los Angeles Chargers: DL Jerry Tillery

The Steelers need as many big, strong playmakers up front as possible to help pressure the quarterback. Jerry Tillery is only 26 years old and at 295 pounds is a massive pass rusher along the defensive line. His value is impacted by his struggles against the run but he has value for Pittsburgh.

Chicago Bears: DE Robert Quinn

Speaking of pass rushers, if Pittsburgh is really serious about improving the defense, they could consider bringing in Robert Quinn to line up and get after the quarterback. Quinn had 18.5 sacks in 2021 and would be a perfect rotational player with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

