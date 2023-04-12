4 players the Steelers could target with the No. 9 overall pick
There is a rumor circulating that the Pittsburgh Steleers are talking with the Chicago Bears about making a trade in the 2023 NFL draft. The story is the Steelers might be interested in trading up from the No. 17 pick to the Bears No. 9 overall spot. Who would the Steelers be trading up for? Here are four names to keep in mind.
DT Jalen Carter - Georgia
EDGE Myles Murphy - Clemson
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
