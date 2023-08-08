4 players who should not have been ranked ahead of Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

The NFL Network put out its Top 100 players in the league as voted on by players. The Pittsburgh Steelers landed three with defensive tackle Cam Heyward at No. 45, EDGE T.J. Watt at No. 27 and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was best at No. 18.

We felt like all three guys were ranked too low but at least they have Fitzpatrick as the top safety in the NFL. But who was ranked ahead of him? Lots of huge names like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts but here are four players with no business being ranked higher than Fitzpatrick.

Josh Jacobs is a fine running back but no running back should be ranked ahead of the best defender at any given position.

As a former offensive lineman myself, I see no reason in having any offensive lineman in the Top 20, even Trent Williams.

WR Stephon Diggs - Buffalo Bills (No. 16)

We do love Diggs as a player but again, is he a better player than Fitzpatrick, who led the league in interceptions?

EDGE Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders (17)

No player on this list is more overrated than Maxx Crosby. Especially when you consider Alex Highsmith didn’t even make the list and his season was every bit the equal of Crosby.

