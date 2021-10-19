4 players Mets could non-tender in 2021-22 offseason

Robert Gsellman getting ready to throw a pitch in Mets' road uniform close crop

The Mets still need to hire a new president of baseball operations and/or a new GM, and it's fair to believe they'd like to have their stuff together in that regard before the GM Meetings begin on Nov. 9.

And whoever winds up running the Mets' baseball operations will have until the Dec. 1 non-tender deadline to decide which players to tender contracts to.

Players on the 40-man roster who are not under contract and who have fewer than six years of major league service time must be tendered a contract each offseason by the non-tender deadline.



This includes players who are due raises via arbitration.

If a club non-tenders a player, he immediately becomes a free agent



The Mets have 16 players eligible for arbitration this season.

Those players are Pete Alonso, Miguel Castro, J.D. Davis, Edwin Diaz, Robert Gsellman, Luis Guillorme, Joey Lucchesi, Seth Lugo, Jose Martinez, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, Tomas Nido, Jose Peraza, Dominic Smith, Drew Smith, and Trevor Williams.

And regardless of who the Mets hire to run baseball operations, these four players could be non-tender candidates...

Robert Gsellman

Projected salary for 2022: $1.6 million

Gsellman's 2021 season was interrupted by a lat injury that kept him out from June 20 to Oct. 1.

When he was healthy, Gsellman was solid -- posting a 3.77 ERA (4.29 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP in 28.2 IP.

Before 2021, Gsellman -- following his strong rookie campaign in 2016 -- had a 5.03 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 277.1 innings between 2017 and 2020.

And when considering the value Gsellman has provided over the last five seasons, it can be argued that the Mets are better off going with a younger, less expensive option in the system as they try to fill out the bullpen.

Jose Martinez

Projected salary for 2022: $1.0 million

Martinez was expected to be a key part of the Mets' bench in 2021 despite his positional limitations, but wound up missing the entire season due to a knee injury.

The fit with Martinez wasn't great before he went down since he was basically only usable at first base (and as a pinch-hitter).

And with the Mets still set up well at first base, and with multiple DH options on the roster should the NL add it this offseason, it's hard to see them tendering Martinez -- whose health is still a concern -- a contract.

Jose Peraza

Projected salary for 2022: $1.0 million

Peraza helped the Mets survive when they were decimated by injuries in the first half of the season, but his numbers were underwhelming



In 64 games, Peraza hit .204/.266/.380 while getting time at second base, third base, shortstop, and left field.

When it comes to backup infielders, the Mets are in good shape with Luis Guillorme and Travis Blankenhorn on the roster, and they could also explore a reunion with pending free agent Jonathan Villar.

The above means that there is likely no room for Peraza.

Trevor Williams

Projected salary for 2022: $3.8 million

Williams was solid for the Mets after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Javier Baez trade at the deadline, posting a 3.06 ERA (2.71 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 32.1 innings (three starts, seven relief appearances).

But Williams' numbers with the Mets were likely a bit too good to be true, considering the fact that he gave up 10.3 hits per 9.

Williams could be a valuable part of a pitching staff who serves as a rotation fill-in in an emergency, but paying him close to $4 million makes little sense.

Perhaps the Mets will non-tender Williams and try to re-sign him to a less expensive deal.