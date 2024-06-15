4 players Man Utd are considering if they can't sign Jarrad Branthwaite - report

Manchester United will move on to other targets if they're unable to agree a fee with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, reports suggest, with four other players in their crosshairs.

The Red Devils recently confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain as manager next season, with focus now shifting to reinforcing the Dutchman's squad with added quality.

Centre-back is one area where United have a real need to strengthen. Raphael Varane is leaving United at the end of June once his contract expires and Lisandro Martinez spent much of last season on the treatment table.

There's also concerns over the ability of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof moving forward, with both players often overlooked by Ten Hag when he's looked to pick his best starting eleven.

News of an opening bid for Branthwaite broke on Friday, though there were contrasting reports on the amount bid by United. At the very least, the Red Devils have offered Everton a starting price of £35m, while some outlets reported that the offer was closer to £45m.

ESPN report that Everton's widely-circulated £70m valuation of Branthwaite will not be met by United, who instead of being backed into a corner over price will pursue other targets if they're not able to negotiate an agreeable fee.

Contact with the 21-year-old's representatives have been positive and there's an indication that Branthwaite wants to head to Old Trafford - but a deal will not be done unless Everton are prepared to meet United in the middle over price.

United's other four centre-back targets are named as Marc Guehi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, all of whom have been linked with a variety of clubs already this summer.

90min understands that United are interested in signing from De Ligt from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but are not currently planning on making a bid unless his asking price is also dropped.

De Ligt cost Bayern Munich around €77m (£65m) when purchased from Juventus in 2022, but he has failed to replicate the form that saw him regarded as one of world football's finest centre-back prospects.

Todibo and Yoro are long-term targets for United, though both are commanding interest from elsewhere, while Guehi's stock has risen after an exceptional spell at Crystal Palace - he's now due to start for England at Euro 2024 after Maguire's withdrawal from the squad through injury.

United are hopeful of raising additional funds by selling the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer, but INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has limited the club's transfer budget as the ownership group prepare to renovate the outdated Carrington training ground - work that could cost as much as £50m.