4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason
When it comes to the Cowboys roster heading into 2021, things aren’t as fluid as they have been in years past. They certainly have a number of decisions to make, as 22 of their 24 free agents are still up in the air. The biggest name of course is Dak Prescott, but at the worst most have to assume he’ll be franchise tagged if they don’t work out a long-term agreement.
While there are moves to be considered as far as restructuring players in order to create cap space, here we’ll focus on four players who could end up never wearing a star on their helmet again. This isn’t any sort of prediction for things to come, but rather a run down of what could happen and the financial and draft ramifications of such.
Left tackle Tyron Smith: Trade, Retirement or Release
(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Might as well rip the band-aid right off. I hope this doesn't come to fruition, but there feels like a growing chance that Smith isn't with the Cowboys next season. Retirement is most often the term applied for this apocalyptic shifting of the tide, as Smith has held it down for a decade now. If Smith isn't on Dallas' roster in 2021, they'll gain $5.6 million in cap space. If that comes with the addition of a draft pick one would have to think it'd be conditional at some level. Maybe a third this year and a fourth in 2023 if he plays X number of snaps in 2022. Smith would certainly get to provide a list of teams he'd consider going to, which could mitigate compensation. And Dallas could simply say, go find your new home elsewhere big guy, we thank you for your service.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith: Release
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
It is still amazing that the club gave him a five-year extension in 2019. Even more amazing that he could be released before playing a down on that extension. Smith has a new defensive coaching staff, so it's more than likely that he sticks around another year at least. Stranger things have happened, though. Smith counts $9.8 million against the cap. If he's released as a June 1 move, he'll have his dead money split over two seasons which means Dallas could gain $7.2 million of cap space in 2021. If he's outright released, they'll only gain $400,000 in space, but avoid $6.8 million of dead money next season. Seeing how the cap is likely to balloon in 2022 with a return to normalcy and the big TV deals, it makes more sense to shove that hit into the future where it will be less of an impediment to doing other business.
Punter Chris Jones: Release
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Jones has struggled for multiple years, and it was revealed midseason he had been playing with a sports hernia. His effort is commendable, but Dallas found a better, cheaper replacement in Hunter Niswander. Dallas will save $2 million with the move.
Wide receiver Michael Gallup: Trade
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
The Cowboys inked Amari Cooper to a five-year deal last offseason, then drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round. Both guys have four years of team control remaining, while Gallup enters his final year of his rookie deal. The Cowboys are a much better offense with three wide receiver stars and they certainly need to have a third player available in case of injury. Cedrick Wilson was phased out as the year went on, so Gallup's worth is obvious. But Dallas isn't going to pay Gallup. A team drafting at the bottom of the rounds might be willing to give up a second-round pick to get their hands on a player with pitbull tenacity when the rock is in the air. A trade for a pick would save the Cowboys Gallup's $2.4 million base salary.
