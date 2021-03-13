4 players the Bears could lose to free agency

The Chicago Bears are just days away from the start of the new league year, which means things are about to heat up with the start of free agency.

With a decreased salary cap — expected to be around $190 million for the Bears, including cap rollover — general manager Ryan Pace has plenty of decisions to make in regards to cap casualties, contract restructures and signing players to fill roster holes.

Unfortunately, due to the decreased salary cap, Chicago won’t be able to afford some of their high-profile free agents — players that could sign elsewhere in 2021. Here are four players that the Bears could possibly lose in free agency.

KR/WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson has made it clear that he wants to return to the Bears, but it's become a bit of a waiting game as Pace tries to figure out the salary cap situation. There’s no better kick returner in the game than Patterson, who made history with his eighth career kick return touchdown tying him for the most all-time. He averaged 29.9 yards per return and garnered a 89.4, the highest PFF grade among returners, last season. Patterson was voted first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season. While Bears fans have taken to Twitter to campaign for Patterson's return to Chicago, there's certainly a possibility that the Bears' lone All-Pro plays elsewhere in 2021. The Bears could sign Patterson to a contract extension and spread his cap hit out over the next couple of seasons. But we'll have to wait and see just how much Pace is willing to pay his All-Pro kick returner. Although Patterson doesn't sound like someone expecting to return to Chicago.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris

From undrafted free agent to defensive stalwart, Roy Robertson-Harris has been one of several success stories along Chicago's defensive line. While Robertson-Harris missed the final seven games of the 2020 regular season with a shoulder injury, he’s been a dependable asset to this defensive line and someone Chicago would love to keep around. Robertson-Harris already alluded to the fact that he doesn’t expect to be back in Chicago next season, which certainly doesn't have to do with talent. The Bears do have several other reserves on the defensive line that are set to hit the free-agent market, including Brent Urban and Mario Edwards, and it seems like they’d be more in Chicago’s price range. Unfortunately for the Bears, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be able to retain him with the salary cap situation and the fact that he should get paid in free agency -- by another team.

S Tashaun Gipson

The Bears have just one safety under contract in 2021 -- Eddie Jackson -- so safety is definitely high priority this offseason. Chicago would do well to bring back Tashaun Gipson, who proved to be a dependable running mate for Jackson, where he tied for the most interceptions this season with two. It would serve the Bears well to bring him back in a starting role, even if his price tag might be a little steeper than his one-year, $1.05 million deal from 2020. Gipson is coming off a solid season with the Bears, and he’s certainly earned another year in Chicago. If the Bears are looking to maintain consistency at safety as they transition to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, keeping Gipson in place — and paired with Jackson — would be a solid move. But the salary cap remains an issue. And unless Chicago can re-sign Gipson to a team-friendly deal, they might have to let him walk and select a safety in the draft.

QB Mitchell Trubisky

This one shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After an up-and-down four years in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky is set to hit free agency where he'll be in search of a fresh start that he certainly needs. While you could make the argument for the Bears to bring back Trubisky as Plan Z, given how he operated the offense down the stretch last season, it's certainly not a likely outcome. Because that's even assuming the Bears want him back and assuming Trubisky actually wants to come back. When looking at the quarterbacks on the free agent market, Trubisky should be a top option for teams around the league, believe it or not. There aren’t many options out there with Dak Prescott and Cam Newton off the market, and Trubisky does provide some upside in terms of his mobility and athleticism. Perhaps a new system and new coaching staff could work wonders for the former No. 2 overall pick.

